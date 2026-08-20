(Photo: Sean P. Twomey/Pexels) Education by Selena Hill NASCAR Debuts Delta Sigma Theta-Branded Show Car Created By College Intern NASCAR is tapping Black culture, talent, and community to reshape the future of motorsports.







NASCAR is putting crimson-and-cream horsepower behind its push for a more inclusive future.

Camilla Bowens-Wilkins, a Louisiana State University student and NASCAR NEXT intern, designed the first-ever Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.-branded NASCAR show car, creating a full-circle moment at the intersection of Black Greek culture and one of America’s biggest sports brands.

The car debuted during the 2026 Delta Sigma Theta South Atlantic Regional Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, offering Bowens-Wilkins an opportunity that went far beyond a typical internship assignment.

“When I came in, they showed me a version of the car, and they also asked me, knowing that I’m a Delta, what input I have,” Bowens-Wilkins told AfroTech. “It ended up turning into my design fully.”

For Bowens-Wilkins, who is studying sports administration, the project allowed her to bring her personal experience as a member of the sorority into a professional setting. She incorporated Delta Sigma Theta’s public motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” into the vehicle’s design.

“I went down to see it when it was unveiled, and immediately when I got there, it was a line of sorors just trying to take a picture,” Bowens-Wilkins said. “As I got closer, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the line for the car I designed.’”

The assignment illustrates a larger business opportunity for NASCAR as sports organizations increasingly look beyond traditional sponsorships to build culturally relevant partnerships to introduce their brands to new audiences. Black Greek-letter organizations, with their deep alumni networks, consumer influence, and multigenerational communities, represent a powerful audience for brands seeking authentic engagement.

The moment also signals how access to internships and mentorship can become a pipeline for innovation. Bowens-Wilkins found NASCAR NEXT through LinkedIn and eventually landed in a program designed to provide hands-on experience and mentorship across the motorsports industry. Her story arrives as NASCAR continues working to broaden representation in a sport historically dominated by white men.

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