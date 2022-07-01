Nat Geo Announces Karen Greenfield as Senior Vice President of Content, Diversity and Inclusion

National Geographic Content (Nat Geo) has recently announced that Karen Greenfield was promoted to the newly created position of senior vice president of content, diversity, and inclusion according to Deadline.

Greenfield’s previous position was Nat Geo’s SVP of Business Operations, and Diversity and Inclusion Council Chair. In her new position, she will now be responsible for developing and executing different programs and initiatives to produce diverse and inclusive content as well as contributing to a culture of belonging across all Nat Geo Content teams. She is also tasked with working with leaders across The Walt Disney Company to ensure that Nat Geo talent and programming are blended into Companywide DEI initiatives.

She will report directly to Courteney Monroe, who is National Geographic’s Content President. Greenfield works out of the Nat Geo headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I could not be prouder to not only work for National Geographic, an iconic brand whose mission is to ensure all voices are included in storytelling, but also work alongside Courteney and her senior team, who believe in this value,” said Greenfield in a written statement. “The greenlight of the second year of the Nat Geo Media Scholarship is a testament to their commitment.”

National Geographic Content has also announced that it has renewed its Nat Geo Media Scholarship program for students who are attending historically Black colleges or universities (HBCU), an initiative that is led by Greenfield.

“For 134 years, National Geographic has used the power of storytelling to change the world. An essential component of that is ensuring that everyone’s voice is included,” said Monroe. “Karen is an exceptional executive with a proven track record leading diversity and inclusion initiatives and working with the world’s leading content creators. I am thrilled that Karen will be leveraging her extraordinary talents and passion to help guide us in our mission to inspire and elevate diversity and inclusion in every aspect of our work and storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”