‘Here She Is’: Natalia Salmon Named 2022 Miss Earth USA

On Saturday, Miss Pennsylvania Earth, Natalia Salmon, was crowned Miss Earth USA.

The 22-year-old University of Maryland grad succeeded Miss Earth USA 2021, Marisa Paige Butler, for the title.

Words… words cannot explain how blessed I feel,” Salmon captioned an Instagram post.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I truly couldn’t have done it without you all, you have no idea.”

After studying architecture and real estate development, Salmon founded Squad Limitless with a mission to empower children and young adults to realize their full potential by developing their emotional intelligence.

Through Salmon’s work as a mental health advocate and active community volunteer, she set up free digital age-specific workbooks that guide users on finding their true identities. Salmon also works as an intern at Cushman and Wakefield, Angelopedia reports.

Her community work includes over 900 hours of service with organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Hands on DC, and many local park clean-ups. Additionally, Salmon serves as a certified Climate Reality Leader, a LEED Green Associate Certification, and a Crisis Text Counselor, as noted by Missosology.

“I am over the moon, and I still have no words. I have so many plans ahead, especially to continue growing Squad Limitless and fighting for climate change. Just trying to bring the world together in a more peaceful way,” Natalia said.

“Working with the Miss Earth USA organization has been the best experience and the group of women I competed with have been incredible. I would give every single one of them this crown.”

With Salmon crowned by one of the world’s largest and most respected pageants this fall, she will represent the USA at the international Miss Earth competition based in the Philippines.