Natasha Rothwell ‘Heartbroken’ Hulu Series ‘How To Die Alone’ Canceled After 1 Season

Natasha Rothwell is working to find a “new home” for her series How to Die Alone after the scripted series was canceled after just one season. The actress/producer told Variety she was “shocked” by the cancellation due to low viewership despite it being “an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success.”

“I am shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of “How to Die Alone,” she said in a statement. “This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success.”

Rothwell, best known for her roles in White Lotus and Insecure, described the project as a labor of love that took nearly a decade to bring to life. She emphasized that she wasn’t ready to let the comedy series go simply because one network failed to see its long-term value.

“This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience,” Rothwell said. “I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding “How to Die Alone” a new home because stories like this matter.”

She shared the full statement online and expressed her hope to get the show picked up by another streaming platform.

“Hopefully this news will be a comma in the HTDA story, not a period,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

This is hard to comprehend… My heart is aches for the cast, crew and writers who gave their all to tell this story. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity, and appreciate all of the love and support. Hopefully this news will be a comma in the HTDA story, not a period. pic.twitter.com/w78q56tYI2 — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 4, 2025

The series centered around Mel (Rothwell), “a broke, fat, Black JFK Airport employee who’s never been in love and has forgotten how to dream—until a near-death experience propels her on a journey to start living by any means necessary” according to the official logline. The show also featured Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones.

Rothwell noted the importance of representation in mainstream media in her statement: “Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence, and our cultural contributions are not erased.” It’s a point some of her fans noted when responding to news of the show’s cancellation.

“It’s like all these black forward shows don’t have a chance anymore,” one person wrote.

“It was soooo goood 😩 Hopefully 🤞🏾 it’s picked up elsewhere. It’s amazing how these mediocre & poorly written series continuously get renewed,” added someone else.

Rothwell served as executive producer through her Big Hattie Productions alongside co-showrunner Vera Santamaria’s Welcome Stranger company, along with Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng. She is slated to return for Season 3 of The White Lotus, where she’ll reprise her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager at the Hawaiian resort who dreams of starting her own business.

