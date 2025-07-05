It’s National Bikini Day! Dive Into These Black-Owned Swimwear Brands

National Bikini Day pays homage to the itty-bitty, two-piece swimsuit that originated in 1946. Initially, bikinis were frowned upon because they covered very little, but today they are worn with much confidence. Thus, it’s the perfect time to highlight and support Black-owned swimwear brands.

These brands transform beachside and poolside fashion by bringing style and flavor to the moment. Check out these Black-owned swimwear brands and get ready to bring to the summer.

Matte Collection

Under Justina McKee’s visionary leadership, Matte Collection stands out as an inclusive minimalist fashion brand. The brand’s wide swimwear range featuring thong bikinis and one-shoulder tops in numerous colors and skin tones satisfies a diverse customer base. Shoppers can find Matte Collection products for purchase through the website. The combination of low prices and luxury makes it an ideal choice for budget-conscious shoppers seeking high-end products. Matte Collection provides everything you need for spontaneous beach trips and vacation wardrobe selections.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIhbnFPveDi/?igsh=MTRmajZkZG9uMmZhcA==

Waydamin

Jayda Cheaves created Waydamin as a brand that represents the “soft life” aesthetic which suits women who maintain their style and confidence in all situations. Jayda Cheaves merges her entrepreneurial skills with social media influence to sell a distinctive style, featuring flirty boldness and body-hugging designs. The Waydamin collection showcases swimwear choices including monogrammed two-pieces together with high-cut bikinis and bold prints. The brand’s pricing is accessible with individual bikini pieces beginning at $40 while complete sets fall within the $80 to $100 range.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLaYR94xxcl/?igsh=MWM3eHNweXV6ZjNkMg==

Riot Swim

In 2016, Riot Swim came into existence thanks to Monti Landers, a self-taught designer who created a line of elevated basics with rich textures and seamless designs. Riot Swim offers apparel in natural tones with body-sculpting technology designed specifically for the sophisticated and seductive woman. Customers can find products on the company website. Riot Swim swimwear defies fashion trends making it an essential addition to your wardrobe. The price range for tops and bottoms begins at $50 each.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIcZIfCuOvh/?igsh=Njk3Z3N3bjQ4MG9j

Hot Girl Summer

Megan Thee Stallion is a multifaceted rapper and entrepreneur who leads the Hot Girl movement with unapologetic flair. Her track “Hot Girl Summer” represents confidence and self-love. This fashion trend embraces a sexy and fearless design with its use of metallic fabrics, mesh materials and thong cuts to create bold statements. These sets cater to all body types and are frequently launched as limited-edition releases on Megan’s official site. Price ranges for sets usually span from $16 to $28

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLBYbYiT6bE/?igsh=Z2VweXpzYndsZndj

Bfyne

Bfyne is a Nigerian-American brand that specializes in swimwear. The designers merge Afro-futuristic themes with high fashion elements to create bold patterns and asymmetric cuts in their runway-ready bikinis. Bfyne’s swimwear collection can be found on their website and Instagram page. Sets range from $73 to upwards of $280.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLfrhEevjIj/?igsh=YmRweWU2d3Jlc20x

Nakimuli

Tennille McMillan owns Nakimuli, which operates out of Brooklyn and is recognized for its striking Afrocentric fashion design. This brand delivers bold Black swimwear with striking prints, high-waisted bottoms, and plus-size options that champion body diversity. Nakimuli’s swimwear collection can be found on its online platform where it offers bikini sets priced between $50 to $120.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COB8MzUjWRZ/?igsh=NG1pOXIyd255ZWc3

ÖFUURË

Tehilah Abakasanga merges African-inspired patterns with contemporary shapes to produce a striking, vibrant, and majestic fashion style. Traditional African prints adorn ÖFUURË bikinis and boast flattering cuts and versatile designs that allow multiple styling options. Prices range from $37 and $130.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DAWHPpOJXe6/?igsh=MWd3YnhscWp6YTh0aw==

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Launches ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Swimwear For All Hotties