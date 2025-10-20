Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Black-Owned Spots That Get It Cluckin’ On National Chicken And Waffles Day The chicken and waffles duo contributes to entrepreneurship and cultural pride







Oct. 20 is dedicated as National Chicken & Waffles Day. The day honors the irresistible relationship between fried chicken and waffles, the comfort food that is steeped in African American tradition. This year, the focus lands on seven eateries scattered across the United States, where the chicken and waffles duo contributes to entrepreneurship and cultural pride. By choosing to dine at these spots patrons not only satisfy a craving for a dish but also pour support into Black‑owned businesses.

Connie’s Chicken & Waffles

Connie’s Chicken & Waffles, the brainchild of brothers Khari and Shawn Parker, is located in Baltimore, Maryland. The restaurant’s claim to fame is its hand‑breaded chicken paired with golden waffles with a crispy edge. Since opening its doors in 2016, the spot has been a fixture at both Lexington Market and Charles Plaza.

Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles

Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles, based out of Columbia, South Carolina, is a product of Kiki Cyrus and her crew. It proudly claims the mantle of the Midlands’ and is arguably the finest establishment devoted solely to the chicken‑and‑waffle fix. Across its three locations Columbia, Harbison and North Charleston, the menu dishes out staples headlined by the iconic chicken‑and‑waffles plate. For anyone commemorating the day, in the Southeast this Black‑owned treasure delivers the combo with a confidence that’s as rooted in community as it is, in flavor.

Eddy’s Chicken & Waffles

Eddy’s Chicken & Waffles, created by Eddy, an Ohio State University alumni, fills a Columbus gap that’s been aching for a spot devoted solely to chicken and waffles. The menu showcases chicken wings perched atop Belgian waffles all bathed in sweet maple syrup. The kitchen stays humming from breakfast through lunch and into dinner. Tucked at 3252 Noe Bixby Rd., the doors swing open every day ready to serve diners, to‑go orders and deliveries alike.

Home of Chicken & Waffles

Home of Chicken & Waffles, located in Oakland, California is a family‑run offshoot of the Los Angeles brand. The restaurant serves chicken & waffles for brunch, lunch or dinner.

Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles

Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles born in 1975 at the hands of Herbert Hudson and still stands as a beacon for the Black community, even as corporate squabbles have tried to dim its glow. The celebrated chicken‑and‑waffles chain, a Southern‑California mainstay has multiplied its locations across the region. Whether patrons drop in for brunch, lunch or dinner, Roscoe’s has been stamping a footprint on the map since the ’70s. The chain remains a pilgrimage spot for devotees of the famous dish especially on National Chicken & Waffles Day.

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles

Since its 2015 debut, Fat’s Chicken & Waffles has carved out a niche in Seattle, Washington. The joint is revered for its fried chicken, buttery waffles and a community‑centric ambience that feels like a living room. The restaurant is tucked away at 2726 E Cherry St., and has rightly earns a spot on any National Chicken & Waffles Day itinerary.

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles, a soul food haven, serves classic chicken and waffles, fried catfish, peach cobbler anytime of day, whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. With several locations dotted across the Chicago area, diners can enjoy a savory sit‑down meal at either location. As a chicken spot, it stands out as a must‑visit for anyone seeking Midwest flavor and a chance to support this signature staple.

