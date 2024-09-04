News by Daniel Johnson National Civil Rights Museum To Honor Spike Lee, Sherilyn Ifill, Xernona Clayton With Freedom Award According to a press release from the museum, part of the reason for Lee’s selection is his long history with Jordan Brand, the presenting sponsor of the award.







The National Civil Rights Museum at The Lorraine Motel will honor acclaimed director Spike Lee, President and Director-Counsel Emeritus of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, and broadcast executive and civil rights leader Xernona Clayton with the Freedom Award.

According to a press release from the museum, part of the reason for Lee’s selection is his long history with Jordan Brand, the award’s presenting sponsor. Lee was part of the brand’s iconic rollout of the Air Jordan III, appearing in commercials alongside Michael Jordan as Mars Blackmon, the character from Lee’s breakthrough 1986 film, She’s Gotta Have It.

According to the Freedom Award website, the honorees were chosen based on their accomplishments and dedication to freedom and civil rights.

“Our honorees are presented the award for their work, impact, and accomplishments in the name of freedom and civil rights. A Special Tribute is paid to those who stand against injustice and inequity,” the website states.

According to Sarah Mensah, the president of Jordan Brand, “Spike is an integral member of the Jordan Family and someone who, like Michael and the Jordan Brand, represents greatness and inspires others to the same. We’re thrilled to be partnering with this esteemed institution to recognize and celebrate his work and contributions.”

According to National Civil Rights Museum President Dr. Russ Wiggington, there is good synergy between the Jordan Brand and the museum.

“One of the museum’s key pillars include economic empowerment, which is an issue Jordan Brand is impacting through several community initiatives,” Wigginton said. “This announcement is timely as we observe Black Philanthropy Month. Our partnership with Jordan Brand proves that representation matters as we explore how benevolent business and corporate responsibility manifests in our society. Doing good is also good for business.”

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced plans for a 10-year $100 million Black Community Commitment in 2020. The commitment involves investing in sustainable solutions aimed at creating change in social and economic justice and education. In a June press release, Nike announced over $8 million in grants had been given to 37 organizations.

According to Mensah, “The Jordan Brand has a unique and distinct role to play in continuing to elevate Black culture and Black communities. It’s why we are so committed to partnering closely with organizations who are boldly and intentionally leading the change to create a more equitable future for Black Americans. We are privileged to support these organizations in their inspiring work.”

The Freedom Award will be presented to the honorees on October 17 at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis. The award ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be hosted by rapper and actress MC Lyte. Grammy-nominated singer Deborah Cox will perform.

RELATED CONTENT: Dr. Clayborne Carson To Receive National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award Along With Stacey Abrams, Kerry Kennedy