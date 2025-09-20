News by Kandiss Edwards The National Civil Rights Museum To Unveil New Outdoor Park The museum is unveiling the BlueCross Healthy Place at Founders Park.







The National Civil Rights Museum will officially open its newest outdoor park.

The museum is unveiling the BlueCross Healthy Place at Founders Park, Oct. 4. The museum intends to bring forth a revitalized community space that blends history and reflection. The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation partnered with the National Civil Rights Museum to secure funding. The grand opening will feature live music, wellness activities, food trucks, and more. Registration is recommended but not required.

The park, located on South Main Street and Mulberry Street, connects visitors to the museum’s entrance. Additionally, the space also introduces the new Legacy Terrace. The terrace overlooks the site from which Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.

In a statement, Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, emphasized the importance of the project.

“This is more than a park—it’s a space where memory fuels movement, where the community can connect not only to Dr. King’s legacy, but to each other,” Wigginton said. “Founders Park is a bridge between past and present, and we’re proud to open it as a living, breathing extension of our mission.”

The design includes a reflective plaza, walking paths, educational signage, and spaces for rest. Entry to Founders Park will be free to the public, though regular admission applies to museum exhibits.

Dalya Qualls White, executive director of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, said the collaboration is a manifestation of the foundation’s goal of creating spaces that bring communities together.

“We’re honored to partner with the National Civil Rights Museum to bring this shared vision for Founders Park to life,” she said. “BlueCross Healthy Places are about connection, and we look forward to seeing museum visitors and community members alike gather in this meaningful public space.”

The National Civil Rights Museum, located at the historic Lorraine Motel, has been a Smithsonian Affiliate since 1991 and attracts visitors from around the world. Furthermore, the institution received the 2019 National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, established in 2005, has awarded more than $120 million in grants statewide.

