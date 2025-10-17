Shout Out To The Black Estheticians Who Keep Melanated Skin Glowing 

Each October, on National Esthetician Day, there’s an opportunity to amplify the work of those in the skincare industry who are tasked with developing and nurturing glowing Black complexions. These practitioners go hard to ensure that Black skin is Beautiful. According to a 2021 McKinsey report, Black beauty consumers spent a whopping $6.6 billion on beauty products and services, but Black estheticians make up a mere 5.1% of the market.

In a field that often sidelines Black practitioners, these seven professionals bring their knowledge, advocacy, and community-focused care to the table.

Kendra Hall

Kendra Hall, a medical esthetician and laser practitioner, founded Kendra J Advanced Aesthetics in Atlanta. She delivers cutting‑edge resurfacing procedures, bespoke facials, and laser services that are specifically calibrated for melanated skin. With a nearly decade-long career, Hall has secured a place on the 2024-25 listings of estheticians worth following. Her focus is on representation, championing the needs of clients with skin tones who are all too underserved.

Bridgette Black

Bridgette Black, an esthetician who is the mind behind BLACK Esthetics & Artistry, a New York facial studio. Clients can indulge in makeup applications, skincare regimens, and crafted brow services while tapping into a series dubbed “Beauty Bag ReBoot.” The brand remains fully operational, complete with a website that actively fields bookings. Black launched the venture with a purpose: to celebrate beauty across every skin tone and to forge a haven where patrons feel genuinely seen and supported throughout their skincare journeys.

Yolanda Robinson

An esthetician and founder of EstiBlack Aesthetics in Glendale, Arizona, Robinson’s services range from dermaplaning and hydro‑jelly facials to tailored skincare regimens. After contending with her skin troubles during training, Robinson pivoted toward “corrective treatments,” a focus that primarily benefits clients of color who are frequently misdiagnosed.

Tasia Smith

Operating out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tasia Smith is a certified acne specialist. She delivers services ranging from facials and chemical peels to microneedling and targeted treatments particularly aimed at tackling acne and the lingering shadows of dark spots. Beyond the hands-on work, Smith embraces the role of educator, demystifying skin concerns, challenging the stigma attached to hyperpigmentation and forging trust with clients.

Ebony Burns

Ebony Burns, an esthetician who founded Serving Faces Spa in Charlotte, North Carolina, crafts facials, corrective skin regimens, waxing, hair removal and other spa services. Inspired by her battle with acne, Burns entered esthetics to make high‑quality care more accessible in her community and to shed light on skin health that goes beyond surface‑level treatments.

Taylor The Esty

Taylor The Esty is an esthetician, educator, and acne‑and‑hyperpigmentation specialist who runs an esthetic practice in Houston. On Instagram, she bills herself as “2× Awarded #1 Texas Solo Esthetician.” The feed zeroes in on acne, pigment concerns, corrective care, and skin‑education. She serves clients grappling with hyperpigmentation, acne scars, or heightened sensitivity. Education remains the cornerstone of her mission.

Jerron “Ronnie” Mitchell

Jerron “Ronnie” Mitchell, an esthetician who also holds credentials in electrology and phlebotomy, operates out of Los Angeles and bills himself as a “skin & oils & butters” specialist. He laces lush ingredients, oils, and botanical butters into his esthetic treatments. His multidisciplinary background lets him craft care that goes beyond one‑size‑fits‑all protocols, especially for clients of color who often need gentler, culturally attuned skincare.

RELATED CONTENT: Get Groomed: 7 Black Brands That Center Men’s Cosmetic Care