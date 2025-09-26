Beauty by Ahsan Washington Get Groomed: 7 Black Brands That Center Men’s Cosmetic Care Black men have historically faced unique skin challenges







Black men have historically faced unique skin, hair, and grooming requirements and issues that go frequently overlooked by the mainstream beauty industry. According to Rolling Out, Black individuals spent $9.4 billion on the beauty industry in 2023, and were projected to reach a valuation of $10.2 billion in 2024. However, 45% of Black men express a lack of representation in cosmetic products made specifically for them, Black Beauty Roster reported.

Fortunately, there are companies that cater to the cosmetic and grooming needs of Black male consumers. These seven Black-owned and Black-founded brands have developed products specifically designed for prevalent concerns such as razor bumps, hyperpigmentation, textured hair, and sensitivity.

1) Bevel

Bevel, founded by Tristan Walker, is a grooming line offering shaving systems, skin, hair, body, and beard care for men, especially those with coarse or curly hair and melanin-rich skin. Key focus is reducing razor bumps and irritation. Founded in 2013, Bevel expanded to include hair, body, and skin lines and wider retail distribution.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7Quhlml3_O/?igsh=NjVxOXg0ZGZjZ3hz

2) Frederick Benjamin Grooming

Frederick Benjamin Grooming, created by Michael James, provides natural grooming and haircare products specifically for men of color. The range includes shaving essentials, beard care, hair styling products, and scalp treatments, addressing issues like dry scalp, coarse hair, and razor bumps. Located in New York City, Frederick Benjamin Grooming offers its products online and in retail locations, addressing the demand for clean-ingredient grooming solutions designed for textured hair and common irritation challenges faced by men of color.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzTqOoeuAiT/?igsh=dXdmZW05a2NqN2Nw

3) H.I.M-istry Naturals

H.I.M-istry Naturals, created by Darnell Henderson, is a men’s grooming brand providing natural and organic products for skin, shaving, beard, and body care. Designed to tackle acne, dryness, early aging, razor burn, and ingrown hairs, these products specifically serve men with textured skin and hair. Initially launched as a spa in South Florida, the brand grew and established significant retail partnerships in 2021.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DETmcY2y8XS/?igsh=eXQ5cmZlNHR2dHJl

4) Tracaris

Tracaris, a relatively new, independent brand based in New York, is serious about redefining masculinity and beauty for Black men. The brand offers luxury/indie skincare products (e.g., Hydrating Radiance Serum, Botanical Rose Toner) designed to shield skin from environmental stressors and suitable for all skin types, particularly melanin-rich skin. Tracaris products are available through its website and select boutique channels. The brand is dedicated to addressing the unique skin concerns of Black men while challenging norms related to masculinity and beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwDTDTsLm1D/?igsh=MTlnaHpybGI0MTNieQ==

5) BLK/OPL (Men’s Grooming Collection)

BLK/OPL (Men’s Grooming Collection), a renowned beauty brand aimed at women of color, is now expanding into men’s grooming with a new collection that tackles razor bumps and post-shave hydration, specifically crafted for “melanin-rich” skin. Launched in 2025, the collection will be available through BLK/OPL’s channels and potentially broader beauty retail in the US. This extension is designed to cater to the unique needs of Black men, who have often been overlooked in the beauty aisle regarding products for melanin-rich skin.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNOBi-rtxFm/?igsh=MTg1NHBhcjJhbnRkaA==

6) Epilogic

Epilogic, created by Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, is a skincare line designed specifically for Black and brown skin. It tackles hyperpigmentation, sensitive skin, and steers clear of unnecessary additives that may lead to irritation. Epilogic operates out of Brooklyn, New York, and can be found online.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL5NdoBufBP/?igsh=MXI0bmNycWZvMmFyZQ==

7) Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter, established in 2015, is a brand that offers beard, hair, face, and body products made from clean ingredients. Founded by Calvin Quallis, the company seeks to deliver grooming essentials for men of color while encouraging wellness and self-care.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGWTds-SNjM/?igsh=MTY1cHlrajM3cTBsdw==

