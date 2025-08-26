News by Jeroslyn JoVonn National Guards Now Carrying Firearms Throughout D.C. As Trump Escalates Military Deployment Nattional Guard troops in Washington D.C. have started carrying firearms as Trump ramps up military deployment.







After Donald Trump decided to increase military deployment in Washington, D.C., National Guard troops patrolling the capital are now armed.

A Defense Department official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed that some units on specific missions will be carrying firearms, ranging from handguns to rifles, AP reports. The official added that all armed units have been trained and are following the strict rules of engagement established by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The official said only certain troops would be carrying firearms, and those working in transportation or administration would likely remain unarmed. However, one day after speaking with the anonymous defense official, an Associated Press photographer observed South Carolina National Guard members outside Union Station carrying holstered handguns.

A task force spokesperson said that National Guard members assigned to safety and security duties will be armed, while those handling “beautification” tasks, such as community restoration, would likely not.

The heightened military presence follows a statement from the joint task force overseeing policing in the capital, which said units began carrying service weapons on Aug. 25. The task force emphasized that force should be used “only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm,” and affirmed its commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of Washington residents.

Since Trump deployed U.S. troops to the nation’s capital, thousands of National Guard members and federal officers have been patrolling D.C.’s streets. The move, which overrides the authority of state and local law enforcement, comes as he weighs expanding military deployments to other Democratic-led cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, and New York.

“I think Chicago will be our next,” Trump told reporters from the Oval Office on Aug. 22. “And then we’ll help with New York.”

Critics are calling out what many see as Trump’s use of the military against Democrat-led cities with Black mayors and majority-minority populations.

“This is about profiling us,” Rev. Al Sharpton said while speaking at Howard University.

“This is laced with bigotry and racism,” he later added. “Not one white mayor has been designated. And I think this is a civil rights issue, a race issue, and an issue of D.C. statehood.”

A White House official said that although National Guard troops in D.C. are armed, they are not making arrests and will continue to focus on protecting federal property and supporting law enforcement during arrests. So far, over 2,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen, most from out of state, have been deployed to D.C. as part of Trump’s coordinated effort to address crime and homelessness in the capital that has seen violent crime drop roughly 27% year over year.

