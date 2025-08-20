News by Sharelle B. McNair Here We Go Again: Trump Wants Smithsonian To Focus On America’s ‘Brightness’ And Hide The Dark Truth About Slavery Trump’s “new” viewpoints are a vast difference from how he felt about slavery and its heroes during his first term.







In a not-so-shocking post on his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump is expanding his “anti-woke” attacks on the Smithsonian museums, saying they focus too much on how bad slavery was and should zone in more on the “brightness” of America.

In an Aug. 19 post, Trump said the Smithsonian is “out of control” — somewhat focusing on the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) – labeling the landmarks in Washington, D.C., as “the last remaining segment of “WOKE.” “The Smithsonian is out of control, where everything discussed is how terrible our Country is, how bad slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been,” the president wrote.

“Nothing about success, nothing about brightness, nothing about the future.”

Trump supports slavery.



Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/Lz53O21cM9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 19, 2025

His rant comes after the White House announced an audit of the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibitions and operations to prepare for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The Trump administration wrote in a letter to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch that the White House wants to ensure museums “reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.”

However, his sudden focus on the task comes after former fitness personality Jillian Michaels appeared on CNN’s News Night with Abby Phillip. She attempted to go toe-to-toe on Trump’s plan to “white-wash” slavery, claiming that slavery should not be blamed on one race. Oddly enough, Trump’s similar arguments come just days later, reigniting the unnecessary conversation on just how bad slavery was in America.

Ahead of the ongoing debate, Phillip touched on how slavery was “the nation’s original sin” and seemingly defended the Smithsonian against the argument from Trump and other MAGA loyalists. “It is impossible to understand the true history of this country without fully grappling with slavery’s impact,” Phillip said.

She continued to share stories directly from the Smithsonian on the dangerous timeline of slavery, tapping into how the White House was built to the travesties of institutions being built on the back of white supremacy. “So when we acknowledge the existence of Black people, who operated George Washington’s Mount Vernon or the Black hands that built the White House, we are acknowledging the existence, the perseverance, and the contributions of the souls that white supremacy sought to erase.”

Sadly, we still have to explain that slavery was indeed bad. And you can’t understand American history without grappling with its wide ranging impacts. pic.twitter.com/bQUi4pGGhb — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 20, 2025

The American Alliance of Museums (AAM) described the administration’s plan as “growing threats of censorship against US museums.” “This is not just a concern for select institutions. These pressures can create a chilling effect across the entire museum sector,” the group said in a statement, according to NPR.

“Freedom of thought and expression are foundational American values, and museums uphold them by creating spaces where people can engage with history, science, art, and culture in ways that are honest, fact-based, and thought-provoking.”

Trump’s “new” viewpoints are vastly different from how he felt about slavery and its heroes during his first term. When he visited NMAAHC during his first term in 2017, he praised Bunch and described the museum’s works as “incredible,” “done with love,” and a “truly great museum.” He even reminisced on a story he learned about a runaway slave and called the exhibit tour “a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms.”

