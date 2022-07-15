National Museum of African American History and Culture Will Host Its First Hip-Hop Block Party

Washington, D.C. will be a vibe later this summer!

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) is throwing a star-studded block party to show appreciation to hip-hop music’s origins and cultural influence.

According to the Smithsonian, the museum is gearing up to host its inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party on Saturday, August 13. The event will commemorate the first anniversary of the release of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap, which features a tracklist spanning four decades of hip-hop from artists Lauryn Hill, Public Enemy, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and many more.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the party will feature performances by national and local DMV talent, as well as presentations and activities intended for attendees to learn all about the genre that has unapologetically represented Black culture.

“The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all its own,” said Dwandalyn Reece, associate director for curatorial affairs at NMAAHC.

Hosted by Magic 102.3 radio personality Vic Jagger, performances will include Alphabet Rockers, O-Slice, Phuzz, YungManny, Mumu Fresh, The Halluci Nation and Grammy-nominated D. Smoke. DJ Heat, dubbed as the nation’s capitol’s hometown hero, will also curate a DMV showcase. Attendees will be able to move their bodies in dance workshops with the nonprofit dance troupe Culture Shock DC. Book talks and panels will also take place.

Lastly, the celebration will conclude with a dance party mixed by hip-hop pioneer DJ Spinderella.

“It is only fitting that NMAAHC celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard,” Reece continued.

“Like a true block party, we invite all ages to come together to enjoy activities and performances in honor of the museum’s greatest homage to the music and culture of hip-hop.”