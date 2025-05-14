News by Kandiss Edwards Dr. King’s Family Home Will Get A Facelift From The National Park Service The home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and wife Coretta Scott King will soon be rehabbed and available to the public.







The National Park Service (NPS) is calling for the public to weigh in on plans for the historic King Family Home in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, Atlanta News First reported.

To engage the community, the NPS scheduled two public meetings: a virtual meeting on May 13 at 2 p.m., and an in-person meeting on May 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westside Future Fund, located at 970 Jefferson Street NW.

Since acquiring the property in 2018, the National Park Service has worked to stabilize the aging structure to preserve its historical integrity. Centering visitors, the plan is to rehabilitate the property. Providing safe and accessible means to experience the King Family Home through guided tours, while maintaining the site’s structural and historical integrity. The NPS is also taking into consideration the location of the home, parking issues, and accessibility when discussing opening the space to the public.

The property was purchased by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in 1964 and served as their family home and a hub for civil rights activities until Dr. King’s assassination in 1968. Coretta Scott King continued to reside there, furthering her husband’s legacy and establishing the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Center, now known as the King Center.

John Ahmann, a nearby resident, spoke about the importance of the site, “What’s so amazing is the inspiration that Dr. King and all those associated continue to give, and by bringing this home online for people to see it, you bring that story even more to life.”

The public comment period for the project is open until May 30, 2025. Interested individuals can review the proposed plans and submit comments through the NPS Planning, Environment & Public Comment website.

This initiative represents a significant step in preserving a vital piece of American history, ensuring that future generations can learn from and be inspired by the life and work of Dr. King and his family.

RELATED CONTENT: Childhood Home Of Atlanta’s First Black Mayor Remodeled Into Affordable Housing For Spelman College Staff