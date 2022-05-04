National Urban League and PepsiCo Foundation Celebrate Black Restaurant Accelerator 100-Grantee Milestone with Expansion of Historic New Orleans Business

The Black Restaurant Accelerator (BRA), a joint initiative of the National Urban League and the PepsiCo Foundation, today marked the milestone of its first 100 grant recipients with the soft opening of a new restaurant, made possible by the program.

Part of PepsiCo’s $400 million Racial Equality Journey commitments, the BRA is a five-year, $10 million investment from the PepsiCo Foundation in partnership with the National Urban League to preserve and support Black-owned restaurants.

The program has been a lifeline for many across the nation who continue to experience the impact of the pandemic, according to a press release. A shining example of the progress that grant recipients in 11 other cities have made with the BRA’s support, Vaucresson Sausage Co. — which has operated throughout three generations in the historic Seventh Ward since 1899 and is the last remaining food vendor to have served the inaugural New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — will launch Vaucresson Creole Café and Deli. This business expansion breathes new life into a century and a quarter of New Orleans’ Creole tradition. Fellow Louisiana establishments include Addis Nola, Beaucoup Eats, Ray’s on The Avenue and Taste and See Personal Chef Services. Nationwide, 100 restaurateurs used the $10,000 grants to: