National Urban League and SheaMoisture Team Up for Nation-Wide Community Fresh & Vaxxed Campaign

As a direct response to low vaccination rates within Black communities, and increasing threats of virus variants, National Urban League and SheaMoisture announce the Fresh & Vaxxed community awareness and COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

SheaMoisture, in partnership with National Urban League and its affiliates, is rolling out this

initiative during the 2021 holiday season, according to a press release.

The hallmark of Fresh & Vaxxed will be a series of local events across the country that are meant

to serve as centers of safe spaces for Black communities. Members of the community are invited

to connect, engage and learn – while receiving complimentary haircuts and styling, product and

gift giveaways. A pop-up vaccination clinic at each site will offer COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu

and booster shots.

Fresh & Vaxxed is the latest program from the All In initiative, which was first launched in May

2021 by National Urban League, National Action Network, and the National Coalition on Black

Civic Participation. The initiative urges everyone to go All in in the fight against COVID-19 and

empower Black communities by providing vital prevention, vaccine education and access to

supportive resources.

“The most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19 is the trust in our communities,”

said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. “Joining forces with a trusted

brand like SheaMoisture will allow us to amplify and expand our efforts to share the most accurate, up-to-date information and to ensure our hardest-hit neighborhoods have fair access to

life-saving vaccines.”

Each Fresh & Vaxxed activation will be designed to engage a specific demographic within the

community to boost vaccinations across different population segments, including students at

HBCUs, men, and families with children now eligible for vaccines.

This year we expanded on our efforts, which began in 2020, by identifying new ways to help our

community with the resources and information needed to combat COVID-19 and protect their

safety and wellness, and businesses,” said SheaMoisture CEO, Cara Sabin.

“Providing our community with access to accurate and credible information is critical to build trust and promote safety this holiday season and beyond. We understand the role barbershops and salons have

historically played in safeguarding and facilitating conversations in our communities, and we’re

excited to fund their community engagement as health champions. The National Urban League

partnership has been great for helping us maximize their reach and ensure more families can

gather safely this holiday season.”

The Fresh & Vaxxed activations are scheduled as follows:

● December 14 | 384 Northyards Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30313 – The Gathering Spot *RSVP only

● December 18 | 3301 Tasker St. Philadelphia, PA 19145 | Universal Audenried Charter High

School

● December 25 | 106 W. 145th St. New York, NY 10039 – House of Justice

“Since the height of the pandemic, National Action Network’s chapters nationwide have

collaborated with organizations and companies to respond to our communities’ needs for

information, resources, and vaccine opportunities,” said Founder & President of National Action

Network, Rev. Al Sharpton.”

“We’re a proud partner of the All In initiative and the Fresh & Vaxxed campaign flagship event at

NAN’s House of Justice in Harlem, NY, collaborating with our annual holiday efforts to give away

toys and dinner to families for Christmas.”

In addition to the larger scale activations listed above, SheaMoisture will support up to forty

participating Urban League Affiliates to develop Fresh & Vaxxed activations all across the U.S.

beyond January 2022. Fresh & Vaxxed activations are public community events.

Barbershop and salons will receive $1,000 for their participation in a Fresh & Vaxxed activation.

The barbershop and salon owners were organized under SheaMoisture’s Shots At The Shop

initiative announced in June of this year with the Biden White House. Shots At The Shop aims to

boost COVID-19 vaccinations among Black Americans by providing $1,000 grants to 1,000

Black-owned salons and barber shops to fund resources, materials, and training to help

participating businesses provide educational resources to the community and, where

appropriate, the option for their patrons to become vaccinated.