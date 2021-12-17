National Urban League and SheaMoisture Team Up for Nation-Wide Community Fresh & Vaxxed Campaign

As a direct response to low vaccination rates within Black communities, and increasing threats of virus variants, National Urban League and SheaMoisture announce the Fresh & Vaxxed community awareness and COVID-19 vaccination initiative.
SheaMoisture, in partnership with National Urban League and its affiliates, is rolling out this
initiative during the 2021 holiday season, according to a press release.
The hallmark of Fresh & Vaxxed will be a series of local events across the country that are meant
to serve as centers of safe spaces for Black communities. Members of the community are invited
to connect, engage and learn – while receiving complimentary haircuts and styling, product and
gift giveaways. A pop-up vaccination clinic at each site will offer COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu
and booster shots.
Fresh & Vaxxed is the latest program from the All In initiative, which was first launched in May
2021 by National Urban League, National Action Network, and the National Coalition on Black
Civic Participation. The initiative urges everyone to go All in in the fight against COVID-19 and
empower Black communities by providing vital prevention, vaccine education and access to
supportive resources.
“The most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19 is the trust in our communities,”
said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. “Joining forces with a trusted
brand like SheaMoisture will allow us to amplify and expand our efforts to share the most accurate, up-to-date information and to ensure our hardest-hit neighborhoods have fair access to
life-saving vaccines.”
Each Fresh & Vaxxed activation will be designed to engage a specific demographic within the
community to boost vaccinations across different population segments, including students at
HBCUs, men, and families with children now eligible for vaccines.
This year we expanded on our efforts, which began in 2020, by identifying new ways to help our
community with the resources and information needed to combat COVID-19 and protect their
safety and wellness, and businesses,” said SheaMoisture CEO, Cara Sabin.
“Providing our community with access to accurate and credible information is critical to build trust and promote safety this holiday season and beyond. We understand the role barbershops and salons have
historically played in safeguarding and facilitating conversations in our communities, and we’re
excited to fund their community engagement as health champions. The National Urban League
partnership has been great for helping us maximize their reach and ensure more families can
gather safely this holiday season.”
The Fresh & Vaxxed activations are scheduled as follows:
● December 14 | 384 Northyards Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30313 – The Gathering Spot *RSVP only
● December 18 | 3301 Tasker St. Philadelphia, PA 19145 | Universal Audenried Charter High
School
● December 25 | 106 W. 145th St. New York, NY 10039 – House of Justice
“Since the height of the pandemic, National Action Network’s chapters nationwide have
collaborated with organizations and companies to respond to our communities’ needs for
information, resources, and vaccine opportunities,” said Founder & President of National Action
Network, Rev. Al Sharpton.”
“We’re a proud partner of the All In initiative and the Fresh & Vaxxed campaign flagship event at
NAN’s House of Justice in Harlem, NY, collaborating with our annual holiday efforts to give away
toys and dinner to families for Christmas.”
In addition to the larger scale activations listed above, SheaMoisture will support up to forty
participating Urban League Affiliates to develop Fresh & Vaxxed activations all across the U.S.
beyond January 2022. Fresh & Vaxxed activations are public community events.
Barbershop and salons will receive $1,000 for their participation in a Fresh & Vaxxed activation.
The barbershop and salon owners were organized under SheaMoisture’s Shots At The Shop
initiative announced in June of this year with the Biden White House. Shots At The Shop aims to
boost COVID-19 vaccinations among Black Americans by providing $1,000 grants to 1,000
Black-owned salons and barber shops to fund resources, materials, and training to help
participating businesses provide educational resources to the community and, where
appropriate, the option for their patrons to become vaccinated.