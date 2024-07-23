National Urban League Celebrating Black Women During Annual Conference

It’s been 40 years since Vanessa Williams graced the stage to become the first Black woman crowned Miss America. Since her victory in 1984, only seven other Black women have gone on to win the title of the national competition, celebrating the standard of beauty, success, service, and scholarship. The National Urban League (NUL) is honoring these women during its annual conference held in New Orleans for 2024.

“The eight women who achieved this highest honor, I’m so impressed because while they were running for Miss America, they were also lawyers, pastors, business people, and veterinarians,” National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “These are accomplished women beyond being ‘beauty queens.’ I think it’s important to showcase, particularly to young women, but also to those of us who watched them win [to hear] where they have been and what they have done.”

NUL Honoring Black Women As Vice President Kamala Harris Vies For White House

NUL leaders are paying tribute to these women, who have broken barriers and challenged America’s beauty standards as the first woman, Black person, and person of South Asian descent to serve as Vice President now eyes the White House after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. While NUL is a nonpartisan nonprofit that does not endorse political candidates, Morial says this year’s conference is on track to be among the largest in recent history. He ascribes attendance to the unease people are feeling regarding the current state of affairs.

“There’s anxiety in the community,” Morial says. “It’s an election year. People are very concerned about the future of the country. They’re coming for information and inspiration, and they come for networking and to bond with people who are like-minded.”

Annual Conference Is A ‘Purpose With A Party’

The national conference, or what Morial calls a “purpose with a party,” is a week of programming for what organizers say is the largest gathering on civil rights and urban advocacy in the nation.

With less than three months until the general election, Morial says NUL’s focus is the “Three D’s,” the organization’s call to action for the election cycle: defend democracy, demand diversity, and defeat poverty. NUL’s “Reclaim Your Vote” campaign is also activated, which is a nationwide grassroots initiative to increase minority turnout at the polls.

“Under defend democracy, we will be encouraging people to register, educate themselves, and vote,” says Morial. “Under demand diversity, we are strongly promoting and defending corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion […] in all elements of life. When we say defeat poverty, it is about overcoming the wealth and income gaps that exist in America.”

It’s not too late to register for the National Urban League conference to attend both in-person and virtual events. The conference will be held from July 22 through July 27. Speakers for 2024 include Alaysia Black Hackett, chief diversity and equity officer for the U.S. Department of Labor; Samantha Tweedy, CEO of the Black Economic Alliance; Arian Simone of The Fearless Fund, Tennessee State Representative; Justin J. Pearson; and many more.

Black women who have previously been crowned Miss America will be honored at the Women of Power Awards Luncheon on July 25 from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Registration is not required for the Community and Family Day Expo on July 27.

“Family and Community Day is where we have free backpack giveaways, career fairs, and a whole host of things,” Morial added.

