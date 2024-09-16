Louisville DJ Plans ‘National Whiteout’ For Frankie Beverly

A Kentucky DJ wants fans of legendary R&B singer Frankie Beverly to celebrate the vocalist on Sept. 20 for what he has termed a National Whiteout for Frankie.

The well-loved entertainer died on Sept. 10, days short of his 78th birthday. His family announced the news via social media, and the world was saddened to hear about his passing. Sadly, the tour he was recently on was billed as his farewell tour and appears prophetic. The “Joy & Pain” vocalist will be missed, but the world will still party to his music.

In appreciation and recognition of Beverly and his timeless music, Brent Barnett, a Louisville DJ who goes by the name of DJ B-ROC, announced that, although he is not affiliated with the family, Sept. 20 should be recognized as “National Whiteout for Frankie.” With the hashtag #whiteoutforfrankie, he has encouraged people to celebrate the singer by streaming his music all day and wearing all white.

The Instagram and Facebook posts went viral, with many people joining him in stating they would do so while also reposting for others to see. One person even copied his flyer and used it for their own event on Sept. 20. Roland Martin and even Jemele Hill reposted it, leading to more posts making the rounds. As of Sept. 15, there were more than 200,000 views on DJ B-ROC’s account.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke to B-ROC to discuss why he decided to honor the beloved singer.

Reaching out to him via Facebook, B-ROC explained why he wanted to celebrate one of the greatest performers the culture has experienced.

“I was motivated to create #whiteoutforfrankie because of what Frankie Beverly’s music means to me personally and for what he means to Black culture as a whole. He’s a part of the fabric of this culture and he’s the soundtrack that follows us everywhere, in every season. He also is, to use the term, “Black famous,” meaning that he’s HUGE in our community but not as well known in the mainstream. So that means we need to honor him as our own when we have occasion.”

He was amazed by the outpouring of support to help celebrate Beverly on Sept. 20.

“I think folks are responding to this because we are all looking for a way to honor Frankie right now. I’m not a voting member at the Rock Hall, I’m not the producer of the Grammys. I can’t ensure that the mainstream loves on Frankie right now. But as for me and my people, we can. So I think folks are tapping in because we all wanna give him his flowers. Hopefully, it sparks more interest in his music.”

DJ B-ROC has been DJing professionally for three years but appreciates the community’s acknowledgment of Beverly.

RELATED CONTENT: Frankie Beverly And New Edition To Be Honored At 55th Annual NAACP Awards