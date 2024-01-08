News by Atiya Jordan National Women’s Political Caucus Foundation Elects 2024 Executive Board Of Directors The National Women’s Political Caucus Foundation, led by a Black woman, is dedicated to "identifying, recruiting, training and supporting women candidates for elected and appointed office."











The National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC) Foundation has elected its 2024 Executive Board of Directors, leaders who are paving the way for the next generation of women in politics.

The non-profit organization, which was created to build an endowment fund while “identifying, recruiting, training and supporting women candidates for elected and appointed office,” announced its new team of officers in a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

I am proud to receive the endorsement of the @NWPCNational, which works to elect progressive, pro-choice women to office. On my first day in office, I plan to co-sponsor the Women's Health Protection Act and will fight to expand access to reproductive care. pic.twitter.com/e8BRaxTC6c — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) December 19, 2023

The new board consists of Paula Owen Willmarth, president; Dr. Carmen Estrada Schaye, vice president of grants, California; Margo McNeil, treasurer, Missouri; and Laura Goettsche, secretary, Texas.

Owen Willmarth has been a member of the National Women’s Political Caucus for several years with numerous state and national-level positions within the National Women’s Political Caucus, Inc. Notably, she transitioned from her previous role as vice president of political planning and appointments for NWPC, Inc.

“It is indeed an honor to be leading this organization. Given the state of women’s rights today, we are called to do whatever we can to empower more women to elected office,” Owen Willmarth said in a press release. “NWPC Foundation, since the inception, has been a leading organization in the important work of getting more women involved in the political process.”

Other general board members include Belinda Anderson of Tennessee, Donna Lent of South Carolina, Cindy Wu of California, Shicagolyn Hams Scroggins of Missouri, Dawn Lott of New York, and Deidre Malone of Tennessee.

Malone is the 15th president of the National Women’s Political Caucus, according to the organization’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: Michigan Senator Is Now First Black Woman To Oversee Spending