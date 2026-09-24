(Photos: GlobalStock/Getty Images) Education by Sidnee Michelle Nation’s 1st HBCU-Authorized Charter School To Open In South Carolina Applications for the academy’s inaugural 2027-28 school year are scheduled to open Oct. 28.







C.R. Neal Academy is preparing to make history in South Carolina as the nation’s first public charter school authorized by a historically Black college or university, with a curriculum designed to connect students to STEM education, college, and high-demand careers, Afrotech reports.

The tuition-free charter school is scheduled to open in Columbia in August 2027 after the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception for the project on Sept. 3, allowing the academy to establish its campus on Atlas Road.

Voorhees University, an HBCU in Denmark, South Carolina, authorized C.R. Neal Academy through its Charter Institute of Learning. The university will oversee the school’s academic performance, financial management, and community commitments.

The academy plans to combine college-preparatory academics with career training in health sciences, advanced manufacturing, and information technology. Students will have opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials and participate in work-based learning, providing pathways to higher education and employment after graduation.

C.R. Neal Academy is expected to enroll 260 students during its inaugural year, including 130 sixth graders and 130 ninth graders. The school will add grades as it expands, eventually serving more than 900 students in grades 6-12.

Plans for the campus include a roughly 41,000-square-foot facility on a 7.83-acre site. The development would replace an existing community center and grass field, according to local reporting.

The school’s workforce-focused approach comes as employers continue to seek workers with technical skills in industries that do not always require a traditional four-year degree. By introducing career pathways before students graduate from high school, the academy aims to give students earlier exposure to industries with opportunities for continued education and employment.

The Rooted School Foundation is also supporting the academy’s development and will provide operational infrastructure ahead of its planned opening. As of September, the school had identified 266 prospective-family leads for its enrollment pipeline, according to the outlet.

Applications for the academy’s inaugural 2027-28 school year are scheduled to open Oct. 28.

C.R. Neal Academy’s launch will also expand the role HBCUs can play in education beyond their traditional college campuses, creating a direct connection between an HBCU and students beginning in middle and high school.

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