Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Nationwide Voluntary Recall For LACTAID Milk Due To Potential Almond Allergen Contamination Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall was initiated after routine maintenance revealed the risk of almond contamination.







On Sept. 19, HP Hood LLC initiated a voluntary recall of five SKUs of 96-oz LACTAID Milk due to potential contamination with trace amounts of almond, an allergen not declared on the product label. The recall impacts consumers with almond allergies, who may face severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the affected products.

Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall was initiated after routine maintenance revealed the risk of almond contamination. The affected products were distributed to retailers and wholesalers between September 5, 2024, and September 18, 2024, in 27 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

Details of the Recalled Product:

Product : 96 oz LACTAID Milk

: 96 oz LACTAID Milk Code : 51-4109 P2

: 51-4109 P2 Best By Dates : Listed on the product packaging.

: Listed on the product packaging. Distributed to States: AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WI, WY.

Consumers are advised to check the top center of the container for the code and Best By Date. If the product matches the recalled SKU, it should be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

HP Hood urges anyone who has purchased the recalled LACTAID Milk to contact Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423 during business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM ET).

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge and cooperation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).