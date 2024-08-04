Men by Stacy Jackson ‘Native Son’ Channel Launches On James Baldwin’s 100th Birthday To Amplify Black, Gay, And Queer Male Life Stories of Black gay and queer men are being told on the new Native Son Channel thanks to a partnership with LGBTQ+ media company Q.Digital.









Native Son and LGBTQ+ media company Q.Digital officially launched a new content channel, ‘The Native Son’ Channel, led by renowned journalist and Native Son Founder Emil Wilbekin.

The Aug. 2 launch catapults Native Son as a premier platform committed to telling the stories of Black gay and queer men through Q.Digital’s Queerty LGBTQ+ culture and entertainment outlet. According to a press release, Wilbekin is working alongside Queerty’s editorial team to produce news stories, lists, opinion pieces, and video content surrounding politics, lifestyle, culture, and entertainment.

“We are so thrilled to formally introduce our Native Son community to the world through this partnership with Q.Digital and with this new platform on Queerty,” Wilbekin said. “There will be a great mix of engaging video content, strong visual components, fun social elements, and, most importantly, powerful storytelling.” According to Wilbekin, this alliance with Q.Digital supports Native Son’s core mission to serve the Black gay male community, and the platforms have set up a new Queerty Native Son email newsletter.

The Native Son Channel debut also commemorates the centennial celebration of James Baldwin, the author of Notes of a Native Son, and the inspiration behind Wilbekin’s organization. In recognition of Baldwin’s 100th birthday, a special digital cover story by Darnell A. Moore served as a tribute to the late civil rights activist and acclaimed writer launched with the new content channel. “No one embodies Native Son more than James Baldwin, and we are excited to honor his legacy,” Wilbekin said.

Q.Digital Founder and CEO Scott Gatz believes his media company will “bring scale and drive audiences to Native Son content like never before –- ensuring these vital voices are heard across our network of 11 MM+ monthly readers.” Gatz’s company spearheaded sales for the content channel, which closely partnered with Native Son for its distinguished awards event, The “Native Son’s Awards.” As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the organization’s annual awards ceremony on June 12, hosted by former CNN anchor Don Lemon, honored Black queer men for their achievements and contributions to society.

Upcoming tentpole programming includes the “Black Gay Leadership Forum” on Sept. 19 and “Native Son 101,” scheduled for the end of the 2024 year on Dec. 7.

Native Son’s new partnership elevates underrepresented media and is significant as increasing attacks on DEI efforts have become more prevalent nationwide. According to Queerty, Wilbekin co-hosted a three-hour virtual call on July 25 that included Black gay and queer men and allies in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff said, “As it related to this wonderful, beautiful community of Black gay men, she has always been beside you, with you, has your back, and will always have your back.”

to be able to rally, connect, & create effective conversation about our steps towards change, is so important & crucial.

Now is not the time for petty, but persistence in your presence.

Make sure your vote, & your voice is heard. For you, for us, & for our future 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/rowhYIp3AE — Jeremy Pope (@jrmypope) July 26, 2024

The launch of the Native Son Channel is an extension of Wilbekin’s efforts to satisfy the needs of the Black gay community. According to the Native Son website, the organization uses social media to connect to its audience, with a current reach of over 69,000 followers across Instagram, x, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.

