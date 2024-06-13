Lifestyle by Daniel Johnson 7th Annual Native Son Awards Honor Black Queer Men Native Son Awards honored the achievements and contributions of Black Queer men to society









On June 12, the Native Son Awards honored the achievements and contributions of Black Queer men to society. According to a press release from the Native Son Awards, those honored for “rewriting narratives and shifting the Black queer voice and visibility and how they show up in the world” are: Law Roach, Jeremy Pope, Bill T. Jones, Chris Chambers, Keith Boykin, and Gabriel Maldonado.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, Native Son was founded in 2017 by Emil Wilbekin. Wilbekin, a professor and community organizer, has enjoyed the growth of the event over the last seven years, as he told the outlet in a statement.

“In the seven years since the inception of this Awards show, we’ve seen it grow, exponentially, to become a most anticipated tradition in the community where we gather to celebrate, not only Black queer excellence, but also Black queer joy,” Wilbekin wrote.

“We are so excited to recognize these 2024 honorees — an amazing group of men who truly personify the spirit of Black Queer Excellence in all that they do.”

The press release stated that Native Son “is a movement that exemplifies the duality of being Black and gay in a society that often shuns and belittles their unique experiences. This movement aims to create a safe space where the Black gay male community can fellowship, celebrate and empower each other, and—most importantly—see themselves. From the world-renowned to the up-and-coming, Native Son aims to connect and celebrate the members of this influential, yet long ignored community in the realms of arts, business, media, fashion, politics and healthcare.”

Roach is a renowned celebrity stylist who boasts a clientele list including Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, and K.Michelle in addition to becoming the editor of British Vogue and the first person to receive the CFDA’s Stylist Award in 2022; Pope is a multi-hyphenate who is also a Grammy, Emmy, Golden Globe, and two-time Tony Award nominee; Jones is a two-time Tony Award winner and choreographer, director, dancer, and writer; Chambers is a Public Relations and communications professional who has worked with artists like Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Usher, and Erykah Badu, in addition to being the founder and CEO of The Chambers Group; Boykin is a New York Times best-selling author, television and film producer, and provides political commentary for various networks; Maldonado is an activist, organizer, and the CEO of TruEvolution, a non-profit organization that is focused on LGBTQ+ justice and HIV+ equity.

According to the press release, “The annual Native Son Awards celebrates Black gay and queer men who are maverick and trailblazers and who have broken barriers -both professionally and personally. Native Son is committed to inspiring and empowering Black gay and queer men with a mission to harness their collective power, ensuring that their voices, visibility and lived experiences are elevated.”

The awards will be hosted by former CNN anchor Don Lemon and will have awards presented by TV and film star Nicholas L. Ashe, fashion designer LaQuan Smith, the President of Color of Change Rashad Robinson, and writer, thought leader and 2024 Native Son Gala co-chair Darnell L. Moore. The awards, presented by Cadillac and Gilead Sciences, will be available for viewing via the Native Son accounts on Facebook and YouTube.

