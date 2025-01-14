Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Natural Grocers® And Jack And Jill Of America Foundation Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025 With Annual Fundraiser Natural Grocers® and the Jack and Jill of America Foundation launched a new annual fundraiser on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.







Natural Grocers® has teamed up with the Jack and Jill of America Foundation to launch an annual fundraiser to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Jan. 13, Natural Grocers® announced an in-store fundraising campaign to support the Jack and Jill of America Foundation (JJOAF), scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During the campaign, customers can make additional donations at the register in increments of $1, $5, or $10. The company will also donate a portion of sales from all its stores nationwide to raise $45,000 or more for the Jack and Jill Foundation College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund.

In addition, Natural Grocers has committed to donating 1% of sales from its 167 stores to support HBCU students in achieving their academic goals. The GAP Fund, which provides scholarships to cover tuition expenses for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), plays a key role in this initiative. Taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the fundraiser honors the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, education, and his connection as an HBCU alum.

“I am proud of our investment of $125,768 in 113 students that graduated in May 2024 — across five HBCUs, empowering the next generation of leaders,” Executive Director of Jack and Jill Foundation Pier Blake said in a statement.

“While this is a strong step forward, we are committed to doing even more with the generous partnership of Natural Grocers during their Martin Luther King Day campaign, as we aim to expand our impact and uplift even more deserving students. Together, we can continue to make dreams a reality.”

The campaign supports the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated (JJOA, Inc.), and its mission to address social issues impacting African American communities, families, and children. Families within Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated—the largest and most prominent African American family organization—play a crucial role in charitable giving and fundraising, raising over $2 million annually for the foundation and other causes.

“Financial challenges of pursuing a higher education can often feel overwhelming, and your support has made an immeasurable difference in my life,” said Annissa D. Owens, a May 2024 graduate from Southern University, whose student balance was paid by the Jack and Jill Foundation.

“Thanks to your generosity, I can now focus fully on navigating life after college without the constant worry of student debt. I cannot thank you enough for your dedication to supporting students like me and your incredible generosity. It is organizations like the Jack and Jill Foundation that help make education more accessible and inspire hope in students striving for their dreams. Your contribution has made a lasting impact on my life. We are forever grateful.”

