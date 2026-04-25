NBA Legend Dr. J Partners With Rockport

ABA and NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving has struck a brand deal with footwear company Rockport.

Dr. J, who, in 1976, was the first professional basketball player to have a sneaker deal, has signed his latest footwear deal as part of a campaign that uses artificial intelligence to recapture his younger playing days. In the promo video, the 74-year-old is shown on a basketball court as a younger version of himself, in a basketball uniform, showcasing his skills. As the video progresses, so does Dr. J in age, but also, transitioning from a basketball player to a businessman. He starts the clip in a uniform and sneakers, but ends in a suit and shoes.

The video was posted on his social media account:

By setting the tone for future basketball players when he signed with Converse, he continues to be the standard-bearer for former athletes-turned-businessmen.

“I’ve been an innovator since the day I stepped onto the court. Back then, it was about pushing the game forward, moves like the rock-the-baby dunk, a new kind of creativity, a new kind of performance. Today, that same mindset applies to how I live and move through the world.” Dr. J said in a written statement.

The basketball legend, known for his high-flying on-court skills and amazing dunks, served as a blueprint for players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. After playing in the defunct ABA (American Basketball Association) with the Virginia Squires and the New Jersey Nets, he also played in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers following the two leagues’ merger. He led the team to an NBA title in 1983. Dr. J made the All-NBA Team seven times and won the 1981 NBA MVP Award. He played 11 seasons in the NBA and six in the ABA. He is the 76ers’ all-time leader in blocked shots.

Dr. J was recently featured in the Prime Video docuseries, “Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association.”

RELATED CONTENT: Julius Erving Helps Bring ABA Legacy To Prime Video In ‘Soul Power’ Docuseries