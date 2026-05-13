Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon NBA Mourns Death Of Memphis Grizzlies Brandon Clarke At Age 29 Clarke's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the news in a statement, describing him as "the gentlest soul."







The NBA community is mourning the death of Brandon Clarke, the longtime forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. He died May 12 at age 29, according to various reports and statements from his agency and team. The cause of death has not been made public.

Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the news in a statement, describing him as “the gentlest soul.” They praised the impact he had on his teammates, friends, and family throughout his basketball journey.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

The Grizzlies and the NBA also expressed their condolences to Clarke’s loved ones and acknowledged both his contributions on the court and his involvement in the Memphis community.

Clarke was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and moved to the United States as a child. He attended Desert Vista High School in Phoenix. He started his college basketball career at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga University, where he emerged as one of the top forwards in the nation during the 2018-19 season.

Clarke was selected as the No. 21 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his rights were traded to Memphis. He quickly became an important player for the Grizzlies and earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2020.

In recent years, Clarke faced several injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon in 2023 and knee issues that limited his playing time during the 2025-26 season. USA Today reported Clarke played in only two games this year due to ongoing injury problems.

He also has faced recent legal trouble. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently covered that Clarke was arrested on allegations of speeding, reckless driving, and possessing a controlled substance.

Tributes from across the basketball world continue to come in from former teammates and NBA figures remembering Clarke not just as a talented player but also as a respected member of the Memphis community.

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