Kevin Johnson, NBA Player Turned Sacramento Mayor Expands Soul Food Chain To Detroit Fixins was first established in Johnson's Oak Park neighborhood in Sacramento.







Former NBA player Kevin Johnson has officially brought Fixins Soul Kitchen to Detroit. The professional athlete and former mayor of Sacramento recently opened the Motor City location of his soul food chain.

Johnson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 23 to celebrate the new restaurant, which is located in Detroit’s Paradise Valley. Local community members, such as City Council member Mary Sheffield, also attended the event. The grand opening featured a diverse staff and restaurant aesthetic that paid homage to Black culture and history.

Its flagship restaurant opened in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, Johnson’s hometown, in 2019. The menu upholds traditional soul food delights, ranging from chicken and waffles to deviled eggs and fried green tomatoes. Its’ Detroit location expands the chain to four restaurants, with others placed in Tusla and Los Angeles.

While traveling the country for his NBA schedule, Johnson recognized a need for quality soul food spots. He sought to create a place that blended home cooking with elevated dining. The multifaceted entrepreneur started the food business with his wife, Michelle, to showcase their passion for soul food and the restaurant experience.

“Kevin grew up with soul food being the connective tissue of the broader Johnson family,” explained the restaurant’s website. “BBQs and reunions always featured Grandma Glady’s famous peach cobbler and competitions around who made the best collard greens or potato salad. This restaurant is an homage to this amazing African American family and Johnson’s broader network of friends and associates by featuring all of their best recipes and family favorites.”

As for its original location, its communal impact remains a top priority. It hopes to become a TRUE zero-waste facility and partner with homeless assistance organizations to fulfill these goals. Moreover, they work with disadvantaged youth and are second-chance employers to uplift the community further.

Fixins’ Detroit restaurant promotes this same philosophy while embracing the city’s place in Black history and establishing itself across this new, diverse community; the food chain continues to grow.

