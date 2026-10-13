Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sports by Sidnee Michelle NBA Star CJ McCollum And Wife Build Wine Business On 318-Acre Oregon Vineyard . The couple shared how they balance their professional careers, family responsibilities, and the financial demands of operating a vineyard.







NBA star CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise, are building a family-owned wine business with a 318-acre vineyard in Oregon, turning their passion for winemaking into a long-term investment focused on entrepreneurship, ownership, and generational wealth, Wine Enthusiast reports.

The Atlanta Hawks guard and his wife, a pediatric dentist, recently discussed their journey as co-founders of McCollum Family Vineyard during an interview with the outlet. The couple shared how they balance their professional careers, family responsibilities, and the financial demands of operating a vineyard.

Their venture began in 2017 through a partnership with Oregon-based Adelsheim Vineyard. In 2020, they released their first wine, Heritage 91, before purchasing a 318-acre property in Oregon’s Yamhill-Carlton wine region in 2021. The property, formerly a Christmas tree farm, now includes 56 acres planted with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes.

McCollum acknowledged that building a wine business requires more than financial investment.

“You can make more money, but you can’t create more time,” McCollum said, emphasizing the demands of managing a vineyard while maintaining his NBA career.

The couple formally established McCollum Family Vineyard in 2026, expanding their offerings to include estate-grown wines. Their business also emphasizes sustainable farming practices and creating experiences that connect customers with the vineyard.

In September, the McCollums introduced appointment-based wine tastings at their Oregon property, marking another step in expanding the company’s hospitality operations.

For Elise, the business represents an opportunity to build something their children, Jacobi and Margaux, can eventually help manage.

“We saw this as something for our entire family to be involved with,” she said.

The couple’s investment reflects a broader commitment to building assets beyond their respective careers. Through vineyard ownership, sustainable production, and family involvement, the McCollums are establishing a business intended to create opportunities for future generations.

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