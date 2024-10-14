Sports by Daniel Johnson NBA TV’s Sam Mitchell And Chris Miles Claim They’re All Good After Weird Interaction During Broadcast NBA TV co-hosts Sam Mitchell and Chris Miles appeared to get into a heated back and forth during a segment during the network's broadcast of the pre-season tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings







NBA TV co-hosts Sam Mitchell and Chris Miles appeared to get into a heated back and forth during a segment during the network’s broadcast of the pre-season tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on an Oct. 11 episode of NBA TV’s NBA Gametime Live.

According to Awful Announcing, their row started after a discussion about the fact that the coaches of the United States Men’s National Basketball Team do not receive medals for accomplishments in the Olympics, unlike the players.

Mitchell, a former NBA player, assistant, and head coach, commented that the lack of medals or other compensation for coaches reflected how devalued coaches are on the international stage.

One of the most awkward sequences you'll ever see on live TV. While filling time before the Kings/Warriors tip-off, Sam Mitchell does not take kindly to being the butt of a joke related to his NBAtv salary and doesn't hold back 👀👀pic.twitter.com/9gVNdHBnK7 — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) October 12, 2024

Sam Mitchell crashed out over a joke now he bout to get fired. The NBA is the greatest reality show on TV. Season hasn't even started yet, and we already have drama https://t.co/lhVlZx2bKv — Darrion West (@dawest76) October 12, 2024

Miles decided to rib his co-host, telling Mitchell “I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show. I think like, maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend.”

Mitchell retorted, “You know, last time I looked at my check, it’s pretty close. So hey, I’m taking donations.”

Mitchell continued, “Why don’t you come up off some of that money you got? Since you’re over there bragging about it.”

Miles laughed and said, “I’m not bragging about it.”

Mitchell continued ragging Miles, “Oh, I’m sorry. Did you rent your beach house out, down in Florida, during the hurricane? Or do I need to go on? How ’bout your townhouse?”

Miles seemed taken aback, but still laughing, asked his co-host, “Hey, what’s going on here, Sam?”

Mitchell was only too happy to answer that question, telling Miles “You wanna call me out, I mean, come on. You screaming broke and hungry. Let’s just see it. You know, I know what you have and where you live, young fella. So you need to stop.”

The segment, of course, generated a lot of buzz on Twitter with some insinuating that the two men have beef. Miles, however, posted a video of himself going to Mitchell’s house and made it a point to emphasize that he and Mitchell are good friends.

Chris Miles from NBATV just posted this on his instagram after the Sam Mitchell fiasco 😂 pic.twitter.com/jC1RodSMh4 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 12, 2024

According to Foot Boom, Mitchell told reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson that the address he mentioned on the show was made up.

“Chris and I were joking, and the address is one that I made up in my head,” Mitchell said. “I can’t confirm whether that address even exists. He knows that’s not my address. For anyone to think I’d actually know another man’s rental property address is ridiculous. It was purely a joke. Chris was laughing, and I was laughing. Case closed.”

Miles also told Robinson that there were no hard feelings between the men after the segment.

“We saw the stir online and were caught off guard,” Miles said. “We’re not just colleagues; we’re also neighbors and friends. This is just our way of joking with one another. It’s shocking that this escalated online. All is well!”

