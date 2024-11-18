HBCU by Daniel Johnson HBCU Pioneer Harold L. Martin Sr. Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award For Transforming North Carolina A&T Martin was awarded the coveted Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award.







Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr., North Carolina A&T University’s Chancellor Emeritus, received the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU) annual meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 12.

According to Diverse Education, Martin was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the service of and leadership of HBCUs. APLU President Dr. Mark Becker indicated it was the awarding body’s pleasure to bestow Martin with the award.

“We’re delighted to recognize Harold Martin with the Peter McPherson Lifetime Achievement Award,” Becker said. “Throughout his career, he not only led North Carolina A&T State University to new heights but also championed and strengthened the public universities and HBCUs through his service on behalf of the community.”

According to a press release from the APLU, Martin has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to improving student success and community and economic engagement throughout his career.

In September 2023, Martin announced he would retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Martin has received numerous honors, including the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Educational Leader Award and the North Carolina Award—the highest award possible in North Carolina—which he received during the week of Nov. 12.

Martin also served on the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the APLU Board of Directors, and the Board for Food and Agricultural Development.

According to the APLU, to be considered eligible for the lifetime achievement award, individuals are required to “have served as president or chancellor of an APLU institution; have led a career dedicated to the ideals and mission of public higher education/embody the ideals of APLU; and been active in APLU and other higher education leadership communities.”

