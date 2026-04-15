HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Aggies Honor The Late Rev. Jesse Jackson With A Day of Service To celebrate National Volunteer Month, Chancellor James R. Martin II proclaimed April 23 as the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. ‘64 Day of Service.







North Carolina A&T State University, home of the Aggies and alma mater of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson, is honoring him with a university-wide Day of Service scheduled for April 23.

To celebrate National Volunteer Month, Chancellor James R. Martin II proclaimed the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. ‘64 Day of Service, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Martin called on Aggies near and far to participate in meaningful acts of service, civic engagement, and community uplift to pay homage to the distinguished alumnus and civil rights leader, referring to him as “an incredible representation of service.” “He served this university, he served the country, he served the world, and we have an opportunity on that day to remember him, but to also do what Aggies do, which is make the world better,” the new chancellor said.

“As a university, our job is to make our region, our state, and our nation better, but that begins with service.”

To honor the Aggie and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, who passed away during the 2026 Black History Month celebration, the day will kick off with a program titled “From Vision to Action: Honoring a Legacy Through Service,” at the Reflecting Pool across from the Student Center on campus.

Featuring remarks from campus department representatives, the program will uplift numerous aspects of Jackson’s experience during his days as a student at A&T, graduating in 1964, in addition to honoring his lifelong commitment to advancing human dignity, social justice, and opportunity while inspiring generations of new Aggies, known to lead with purpose, resilience, and social responsibility.

Jackson was known for his work in social responsibility and justice following the 1968 assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His work took place away from the campus in Greensboro, leading him to pen famous pleas such as “keep hope alive” while running for president twice, and to give speeches that captured the hearts of advocates and elected politicians.

After the program, volunteers will disperse to their designated service sites, including the Aggie Source Food Pantry and Habitat for Humanity, to do gardening, a “plant-to-pantry” initiative, and create greeting cards for the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Center.

Alum chapters across the country also have host projects scheduled with their communities, in addition to initiatives and organizations such as Nourish the Block at the University Farm, Food Recovery Network, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Greensboro Beautiful Campus Clean-Up, which are supported by the chapters.

A&T is on a hot streak with eye-opening announcements. As the Class of 2026 prepares for graduation, the HBCU announced recent Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame inductee Queen Latifah as the keynote speaker for the university’s May 9 undergraduate commencement ceremonies, where close to 2,000 undergraduate students and roughly 350 graduate students are scheduled to walk the stage, according to HBCU Game Day.

Alumna Dr. Nia Danielle Banks is also scheduled to speak at the May 8 graduate student ceremony. The esteemed plastic surgeon walked the stage to earn her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the school before continuing her medical and surgical training at Johns Hopkins University.

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