NC A&T Ranks Top 10 In ‘Best Online Programs 2025’ On U.S. News & Report’s List

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University received a high ranking on the U.S. News & Report’s “Best Online Programs” list as a leader of online learning in higher education, according to a press release provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Three undergraduate and six graduate programs made the list – two making the top 10 – and two others entering the top 30 nationwide. The Greensboro-based HBCU has programs focused on veterans, coming in at number six among the online master’s in information technology programs for vets, and the bachelor’s veteran program ranking at number 21, tied with Penn State. The master’s in education programs for veterans fell to the 26th place, while the MBA program ranked at 42.

Some of the regular programs tied with some of the top schools in the nation, including information program tied in 10th place along with Rice and Boston Universities, online undergrad programs listed at 39 with 11 other schools, online MBA programs tied in 72nd place with two other universities, and the master’s in education tied for the 85th place with 11 other listed colleges and universities. An online bachelor’s in business program ranked with eight other schools in 87th place.

Assistant Vice Provost of Distance Education and Extended Learning, Dr. Tonya Amankwatia, celebrated the accomplishment as the home of the Aggies is “committed to ensuring that quality education is accessible to learners” everywhere. “Our distance education offerings are a vital part of this mission, and the rankings are a testament to the dedication of our faculty, advisors, and staff,” Amankwatia said.

“Together, we are creating flexible, supportive, and transformative learning experiences that empower learners and help them thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”

As online learning continues to grow in a hybrid environment, online programs have proven to have benefits outside a physical classroom, providing students with accessibility and flexibility to sustain a fulfilling work-life balance. In addition to flexibility, the online financial benefits are highlighted as being cheaper, while still giving learners the advantage of being competitive in the job market. While A&T enrolled a record 14,311 on-campus students in fall 2024, the number of online students or a mixture is just as impressive, growing by 550.

Online-only learners leaped to more than 1,700, a 5.5% increase from the 2023-2024 academic school year.

The sign of growth comes at a great time as the historic school prepares to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the A&T Four before Black History Month, according to The Rhino Times. On February 1, 1960, four freshmen – retired Air Force Major Gen. Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan, formerly Ezell Blair Jr., the late Franklin McCain Sr., and the late David Richmond Jr. – had a hand in launching the civil rights movement by sitting in at a white-only lunch counter at the downtown Greensboro Woolworth’s and waited for service.

