Sports by Daniel Johnson NC A&T Hires Shawn Gibbs As Head Football Coach, After Parting With Vincent Brown Gibbs spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the Texas A&M Aggies.







North Carolina A&T University wasted no time in hiring its next head football coach, acquiring its former assistant coach Shawn Gibbs on Dec. 6, less than a week after parting ways with former head coach Vincent Brown.

According to the press release issued by the football program, Gibbs, who spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the Texas A&M Aggies, will be officially introduced as the head coach on Dec. 18.

Statement Regarding FVSU Head Football Coach Shawn Gibbs pic.twitter.com/NOe5clLmPI — Fort Valley State University (@FVSU) December 6, 2024

"@CoachShawnGibbs is gonna get it done no question about it." Former NC A&T & WSSU Head Coach Bill Hayes on the Aggies hiring Shawn Gibbs as Head Coach. @WFMY @NCATAGGIES pic.twitter.com/0Loz4barpU — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) December 7, 2024

Earl M. Hilton, the director of athletics at North Carolina A&T, said in a press release that his new hire has an impressive reputation and record as a coach.

“I want to welcome back Coach Gibbs to North Carolina A&T State University,” Hilton said. “We are excited for his return. A&T fans certainly have fond memories of the outstanding job he did coaching some of the best players in our school’s history while also maintaining a high level of respect from those same players. Shawn’s coaching history is very impressive.”

Hilton continued, “It is obvious he finds a way to get the best out of his players. Coach Gibbs understands the challenge ahead and has great enthusiasm and passion for North Carolina A&T. I know he can’t wait to get started.”

During Gibbs’ last stint at North Carolina A&T, when he served as a running back coach and special teams coach, he was a big part of the reason the university earned the moniker of Running Back U.

Gibbs coached the most prolific running back in program history, former All-Pro Tarik Cohen, who set the conference record for the most rushing yards in a season en route to a fourth round selection by the Chicago Bears.

According to the press release, Gibbs called his hiring as the head coach of the program a dream come true.

“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community with such a special place in our hearts.”

Gibbs continued, “Thank you to Chancellor James R. Martin II, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to lead this prestigious and historic university’s football program. It is an opportunity I do not take for granted and a challenge I eagerly accept.”

Gibbs was the head coach of Division II Fort Valley State for the past three years, compiling a 22-9 record overall, and a 17-6 record in conference play, both markers of his potential to turn around a team that went 1-11 overall last season, and posted an 0-8 mark in MEAC play.

