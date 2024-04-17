News by Lauren Nutall NC A&T Student Detained After Shooting Inside Freshman Residence Hall University students were alerted of the incident early Monday morning via the campus emergency alert system.









North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University police are investigating an alleged incident on campus involving gunshots heard inside a freshman residence hall on Sunday, April 14, around 11:30 p.m.

According to WFMY News 2, a single gunshot was fired inside Barbee Hall on the building’s second floor, though no injuries were reported. Students were notified of the incident via a campus text alert system called AggieAlert.

“UPD is investigating shots fired inside of Barbee Hall. No injuries were reported and UPD was on scene. Stay clear of the scene,” it read, according to Fox 8. While university police investigated, students were instructed to report any information that they may have to the campus emergency hotline.

NC A&T’s campus police signaled that the situation was resolved shortly before 1:00 am with another alert, saying, “ALL CLEAR!! UPD has cleared the scene at this time. If you have any additional information, contact campus police at 336-334-7675.’”

The university issued a statement on social media regarding the situation. “As we continue to be vigilant in maintaining a safe, campus environment, please remember weapons are strictly prohibited on our campus,” it tweeted. “As always, if you see something, say something. Please review your Aggie email for complete details.”

As we continue to be vigilant in maintaining a safe, campus environment, please remember weapons are strictly prohibited on our campus. As always, if you see something, say something.



— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) April 15, 2024

The shooting allegedly took place following an argument between a male student, Nicholas Nasir McCall, 18, and his girlfriend, Jaila Chancel Gibson, 19. Gibson is not a student at the university.

Both individuals have been taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a weapon on educational property.

McCall received additional charges of simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and molestation of a fire device; Gibson was charged with felony firing of a weapon into an occupied dwelling. WXII 12 reports that McCall and Gibson are being detained at the Greensboro Detention Center. McCall has a $1,000 secured bond, while Gibson is being held without bond. This incident comes five months after Morgan State University had a shooting during its homecoming celebration, which left four students injured.

