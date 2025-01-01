News by Daniel Johnson NCCU Establishes School Of Law Commission To Shape University’s Legal Education The commission will be headed by Raymond C. Pierce, a former dean of the NCCU School of Law and the current president and CEO of the Southern Education Foundation.







On December 23, North Carolina Central University announced it will form a 13-member commission to set the agenda for the future development of the university’s law school.

“The NCCU School of Law has been a transformative force in the legal profession, and with Attorney Pierce’s leadership, I am confident we will chart a bold and innovative path forward,” Karrie G. Dixon, the chancellor of NCCU, said in a press release. “His expertise and vision will help ensure our law school continues to be a national leader in impact, value, and excellence for generations to come.”

The commission will be responsible for reviewing and providing recommendations for ABA requirements, admissions requirements, courses and curricula, student-teacher ratios, student support and success, clinic operations, bar passage rates, and student outcomes post-graduation.

The commission is slated to start in January 2025, and it will issue its initial report in May 2025.

“I am honored to serve as chair of this important commission and to have been entrusted with this responsibility by Chancellor Dixon,” Pierce said. “The NCCU School of Law has a proud legacy of providing access to legal education and shaping the legal profession. I look forward to collaborating with some of the best legal minds in our state to ensure the School of Law continues to lead in excellence and opportunity for future generations.”

In addition to Pierce, the other members of the commission include: Glenn B. Adams Sr., a partner at Adams, Burge, and Boughman PLLC, as well as a former member of the NCCU Board of Trustees; Kate Bartlett, a former dean at Duke University School of Law; and Adrina Greenlee Bass, the special deputy attorney general of the North Carolina Department of Justice.

