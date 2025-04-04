News by Sharelle Burt NC State Senior Accused Of Embezzling $15K From African American Textile Society Dargan received a $14,000 scholarship from the North Carolina Textile Foundation in 2021 after being inspired to pursue a fashion career at a young age.







Khiara Dargan, a North Carolina State University senior, is under fire for alleged embezzlement after being accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the African American Textile Society, a student organization on campus, while serving as president, WRAL News reports.

Dargan allegedly embezzled a little under $15,000 of group funds. The group provides support for minority students studying textiles. The accusations claim the senior from Greensboro, North Carolina, misappropriated $14,695 of the group’s funds for personal use. Dargan faces felony charges of embezzlement by public officers or trustees, obtaining property by false pretense, and identity theft.

Dargan admits that she received access to the organization’s finances at the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic school year but lost access in November 2024. She said she felt lots of pressure to have things in order. “With me being the president, there was a lot of pressure and things needing to be purchased and set in order,” Dargan said.

“Since none of us had access to the account to check the balance or anything, we weren’t able to see the charges or revert them.”

Feeling “embarrassed and blindsided” by the accusations, Dargan says there is a lack of oversight on the charges against her since any N.C. State students can gain access to group funding. “I still [don’t] understand or feel the charges are fitting, and if this can happen to any student with access to bank accounts under N.C. State, there needs to be a process to explain to students how to go about using them in ways that aren’t inappropriate or landing them in situations like this,” she said.

“I feel very distraught about the charges, but unfortunately, there is nothing I can do. The point of student organizations is to teach them the mechanisms they’ll need to use in real companies –- not land them in situations like this.”

According to WXIII 12, court documents claim Dargan may have used other people’s credit cards to make unauthorized financial transactions after receiving a $14,000 scholarship from the North Carolina Textile Foundation in 2021. The scholarship announced the senior student as interested in a fashion career that started at a young age, “when she was inspired by the styles in ‘Bratz’ and ‘Barbie’ movies.”

Dargan’s disposition hearing is scheduled for April 16. Dargan, who is pursuing an English degree, says she wants to move past the issue and continue her education. “I wish there was more I could say, but I can’t,” the college student said.

“I just want to move on and be able to live my dreams, which is why I am in college in the first place.”

