(Photo: Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Sports by Selena Hill NCAA Nixes Mandatory Coaches Handshake After Dawn Staley-Geno Auriemma Clash The NCAA is changing tournament protocols following a heated exchange between South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and UConn’s Geno Auriemma.







The NCAA is removing the mandatory pregame handshake requirement for coaches competing in the women’s basketball tournament following a highly publicized confrontation between South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.

According to a memo distributed on Friday by the NCAA Division I women’s basketball committee, coaches will no longer be required to meet for the traditional handshake before tournament games, CBS News reports. The committee will still encourage coaches to exchange greetings informally before team introductions, but participation is now optional.

The policy change follows an April 2026 Final Four matchup that put two of college basketball’s most accomplished coaches at the center of a national controversy. South Carolina defeated UConn 62-48 in the national semifinal, but the postgame exchange between Staley and Auriemma quickly became a major talking point. Towards the end of the game, Auriemma approached Staley for what appeared to be a postgame handshake. The interaction escalated into a heated exchange, prompting members of both coaching staffs to intervene. Auriemma then left the court without completing the traditional postgame handshake with South Carolina’s players, the Associated Press reported in April.

Auriemma initially expressed frustration over what he believed was a missed pregame handshake, saying he had “waited there for like three minutes.” He later apologized to Staley, her coaching staff, and the team, acknowledging that he had “lost himself” during the confrontation. Staley, meanwhile, said she had “a great deal of respect” for Auriemma and indicated that one incident should not define an entire coaching career.

The new handshake policy is among several changes the NCAA is introducing to its women’s basketball tournament operations. The committee is also eliminating mandatory media locker room access and required press conferences between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight at regional sites. Schools will now determine whether their coaches and players participate in those media sessions. Pregame interviews with coaches at regional sites and the Final Four are also being eliminated.

The adjustments follow complaints about tournament scheduling and operational demands. During the 2026 tournament, Auriemma questioned the scheduling process after UConn players were required to attend a shootaround around 6 a.m. before playing North Carolina at 4 p.m.

“Does anybody who makes these decisions ever ask the coaches and the players, ‘Hey, does this work?'” Auriemma asked during the tournament.

Staley also acknowledged scheduling challenges, noting, “You don’t get a shootaround time at a reasonable hour.”

Other changes include updated shot-clock requirements and standardized player availability reports. Beginning with the 2027 tournament, participating programs will use five player availability designations: available, probable, questionable, doubtful, and out. Game-day reports will narrow those categories to available, game-time decision, and out.

RELATED CONTENT: Dawn Staley Keeps It Classy After Toppling Undefeated UConn