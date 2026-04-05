Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Dawn Staley Keeps It Classy After Toppling Undefeated UConn As Geno Auriemma Defends Heated Exchange The rival coaches got into a heated exchange as the Gamecocks clinched the crucial win.







Dawn Staley exuded sportsmanship during her debrief of a heated exchange with UConn coach Geno Auriemma after her team’s March Madness win.

Staley, head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, got into a shouting match with Auriemma as the April 3 game came to a close. The Final Four match-up saw Staley and the Gamecocks securing the lead with 62-48 win.

Before the clock ran out, Auriemma began to confront Staley about the game as tensions escalated between the two famed coaches. Despite the exchange, Staley kept her cool as her team advanced to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Following the altercation, which made rounds on social media, Staley remained coy as she recalled the incident.

“I have no idea, but I’m going to let you know this: I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity,” Staley told ESPN. “So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game…I didn’t know…I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what we came with after the game, but hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

Furthermore, she wants the attention to stay on her players’ hard work to beat the formerly undefeated team.

Staley added, “I don’t want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today.”

Auriemma, on the other hand, had a different take on what went down. While he refused to tell reporters what he told his fellow coach, he said that “the truth” bothered Staley, leading to the heated conversation.

“I said what I had to say and… nothing… nothing,” he stated, according to Fox News. “Why would I say it? I said what I said, and obviously she didn’t like it. I just told the truth.”

However, Auriemma noted his frustration with referees’ calls in favor of the Gamecocks as his players faced aggressiveness on the court. The UConn coach reportedly did not shake Staley’s hand after the Gamecocks ended the Huskies’ 53-game winning streak.

He also alleged that Staley never returned the favor during standard pre-game interactions, although ESPN reported footage of the two performing the friendly gesture.

“The protocol is, before the game, you meet at half court, anybody ever see that before? The two coaches meet at half court, and they shake hands… they announce it on the loudspeaker. I waited there for like three minutes,” explained Auriemma.

As Auriemma continued to voice his frustration, sports commentators blasted the UConn coach for his bad sportsmanship and refusal to accept the loss with grace. ESPN host Stephen A. Smith commented on the issue to social media, stating that Auriemma was just “outcoached.”

That was some straight B.S. from the GREAT Geno Auriemma. Never — ever — thought I’d see the day when the greatest woman’s college coach in history would go down so CLASSLESSLY!!! Horrible look, and should be called out for it. He got OUTCOACHED. Plain and simple. And gets in her… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 4, 2026

“That was some straight B.S. from the GREAT Geno Auriemma. Never — ever — thought I’d see the day when the greatest woman’s college coach in history would go down so CLASSLESSLY!!! Horrible look, and should be called out for it. He got OUTCOACHED,” Smith wrote.

He also noted the double standard regarding how Auriemma, a white male coach, gets to react as opposed to Staley, a Black woman. Smith emphasized how Staley would have received immense backlash had she taken the loss as hardly as Auriemma did.

“Plain and simple. And gets in her face like she did something wrong to him instead of being gracious,” he continued. ” Had Dawn Staley acted like that we would be all over her.”

However, instead of succumbing to Auriemma’s verbal lashings, Staley remains focused on uplifting her team and their historic win. A legendary coach in her own right, Staley now plans to earn her fourth championship with the Gamecocks.

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