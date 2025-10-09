NCAA May Allow Student-Athletes, Staff Members To Legally Bet On Pro Sports

There is currently a prohibition under NCAA rules that prevents college student-athletes and athletics department staff members from betting on pro sports. However, this may change as the Division I Administrative Committee has voted to remove that restriction.

The committee adopted a proposal to lift the restriction in a recent meeting. However, the decision to end the prohibition does not prevent students and staff from sharing information about college competitions with other bettors.

The rule will only go into effect if the Divisions II and III committees also approve the proposal. Both divisions have meetings at the end of October to consider the proposal approved by their Division I counterparts. If both divisions agree to the proposal, the rule change will take place on Nov. 1.

Administrative staff stated that this decision wasn’t made to endorse student-athletes and staff members betting on sports, but to ease the restrictions placed on them and allow them to “engage in betting activities on professional sports.”

“The Administrative Committee was clear in its discussion today that it remains concerned about the risks associated with all forms of sports gambling, but ultimately voted to reduce restrictions on student-athletes in this area to better align with their campus peers,” said Josh Whitman, Illinois athletic director and committee chair, in a written statement. “This change allows the NCAA, the conferences and the member schools to focus on protecting the integrity of college games while, at the same time, encouraging healthy habits for student-athletes who choose to engage in betting activities on professional sports.

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also supports the rule change.

The change was suggested because the NCAA enforcement staff’s caseload involving sports betting has increased, as they investigate violations among staff members that directly affect the integrity of college sports.

