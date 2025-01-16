Women’s Division 1 Basketball Teams Will Be Paid For Playing In NCAA March Madness

Women playing in future NCAA March Madness playoff tournaments will now be paid for participating.

The NCAA announced that beginning with the 2025 postseason tournament in the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, teams that make it to March Madness will be compensated for their participation. A vote was taken in Nashville during the NCAA Convention on Jan. 15.

“This is a historic day for women’s sports, women’s basketball, and the NCAA,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said in a written statement.

“We have made investing in women’s sports a priority, and today’s vote means our members have the opportunity to do even more on campus to promote and support female athletes. I can’t wait to see all the incredible things they do.”

During the summer of 2024, the funding for the compensation was decided by the NCAA Board of Governors to establish two revenue distribution categories and to increase their value to $25 million over three years. The “units” will be earned with this year’s tournament and distributed starting in 2026. The Women’s Basketball Equal Conference Fund and Women’s Basketball Performance Fund are structured similarly to the Division I men’s basketball tournament.

“Women’s basketball has so much to offer, not just to athletes, but to fans and communities everywhere,” said student-athlete Kennedy Todd-Williams, who plays for Ole Miss and was part of the Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

“As a women’s basketball player, I believe investing in our game is crucial to unlocking its full potential. By creating more opportunities and resources, the NCAA can help elevate women’s basketball to new heights and show the world just how incredible this sport is. Together, we can grow the game and inspire the future of women’s sports.”

The funds will have a value of $15 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year. That amount increases to $20 million for 2026-27 and then in 2027-28, it will go up to $25 million. After the fund increases to $25 million, future funds would grow at the same rate as all other Division I funds, typically around 2.9% each year. Units earned by teams that make the tournament would be paid out to schools’ respective conference offices starting in 2026 on a rolling three-year basis.

