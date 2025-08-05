HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NCAT’s ‘Greatest Homecoming On Earth’ Game Sells Out In Hours For Second Year In A Row The game and its additional tailgate have already sold out of all tickets.







North Carolina A&T University’s “Greatest Homecoming On Earth” signature game has already sold out…again.

Tickets went on sale the morning of Aug. 4 and were completely sold out, with over 21,000 seats sold within hours. All categories of seating, including premium reserved and Game Day Tailgate, have been taken. The football game will take place on Oct. 11 at Truist Stadium against South Carolina State.

The sold-out game will also bring in hefty funds for the school, with reserved tickets priced at $65 and general admission starting at $50. However, to participate in the tailgate, ticket-holders need to purchase an additional pass.

NCAT’s homecoming, colloquially known as “GHOE,” is seen across the HBCU community as one of the best events of the season. Fans, students, and alumni will travel to Greensboro to take part in the week-long festivities.

According to HBCU Gameday, the game will also host a former MEAC conference rivalry between the two HBCUs. NCAT also previously announced dynamic pricing for home games against its rivals, like the Bulldogs. While NCAT currently plays in the Coastal Athletic Association, the game will revitalize a long-time rivalry to boost the homecoming energy.

The Homecoming game will also celebrate the second year of selling out. Furthermore, the Aggies hope to improve upon last season’s record. The only win of their previous season came from their Homecoming match.

HBCU football remains a pivotal part of the homecoming experience, especially for NCAT. The tailgate portion has already sold out, prompting more expected attendees to buy in early or risk missing out. The game and its surrounding activities will include performances by the Blue and Gold Marching band as well as a classic HBCU fellowship.

NCAT also expects to break last year’s attendance record, where it saw over 131,000 Aggies, fans, and spectators on campus. As the game and its highly anticipated tailgate make up a significant part of the occasion, the HBCU continues to establish itself as a homecoming worth seeing at least once.

