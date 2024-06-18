Neil deGrasse Tyson Responds To Terrence Howard Accusing Him Of ‘Attacking’ His Scientific Findings

Neil deGrasse Tyson is clapping back at Terrence Howard’s interview with Joe Rogan where he accused the famed astrophysicist of “attacking” his scientific research.

Howard didn’t hold back when he appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” last month and took aim at the science community’s alleged criticism of his flower of life diagram. The “Hustle & Flow” star accused scientists like Tyson of rejecting Nikola Tesla’s findings that he included in his own research of the Walter Russell Periodic Elements.

“He (Tyson) went in on my treaties, redlined everything,” Howard claimed. “He attacked them, but then he started attacking one time one equals two.”

Once Tyson caught wind that he was “name-checked” by Howard, he took time to dissect the interview and draft notes to each one of the actor’s claims and scientific theories. The renowned science communicator posted a 17-minute response to the “Iron Man” actor’s 36-page treaties where Howard was “attempting to reinvent mathematics and physics,” Tyson claims.

Tyson shares the time he took to offer a “peer review” and “critical analysis” of everything Howard outlined in his treaties and believes the actor’s “ambitious work” is the result of a “restless active mind.”

“Within these pages, however, there are many assumptions and statements that are under-informed, misinformed, or simply false,” Tyson says. “Thereby compromising or nullifying many of the subsequent conclusions you have drawn.”

The “StarTalk” host goes on to critique Howard’s “false” opening thesis which touched on the square root of a number.

“It opens with a quote from Terrence, ‘It can never occur that the square root of a given number when added to itself is greater than the initial number squared, for that would expose a loose thread within the fabric of our understanding, a loose thread capable of unraveling the very ground rules of mathematics.’ That’s a bold statement,” Tyson says.

“So then I just say, ‘this opening thesis is false. There are plenty of examples of this that have escaped your attention.'”

Tyson went on to note that his peer review was not personal but served as an “objective reality” within the science community. However, he acknowledges how he “could have softened” his response, which would have possibly helped ease any tension he riled up with Howard.

Now the two are at scientific odds, Tyson encourages Howard to solicit feedback from other members of the scientific community “if you’re sure that you are still right and that I have completely misunderstood your thesis.”

Howard made media headlines after appearing on Rogan’s podcast and recalling his memories from inside his mother’s womb to explaining how the human race is on the cusp of “killing gravity.” Rogan expressed his amazement with Howard’s theories when promoting the interview on Instagram.

Terrence Howard just Mic Dropped all of science on Joe Rogan! 🤯 Your move conventional scientists, you’ve got a lot of explaining to do… #joerogan #terrencehoward #science #conspiracy #podcasts



Ps, my brain hurts… pic.twitter.com/YDxGImsb29 — Nick Diaz Of Nauts (@nickdiazofnauts) May 19, 2024

“It’s a wild one, and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of mixed reviews, but as crazy as some of the things this man is saying are, he’s brilliant, and if he’s right, it’s going to change the world,” Rogan wrote.

