Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Nelly and Ashanti Are Reportedly Expecting Their Second Child Now, with baby number two on the way, the music stars are preparing for the next chapter of their lives.







Congratulations are in order for music power couple Nelly and Ashanti! Insiders revealed on Wednesday that the two are expecting their second child together, just months after secretly tying the knot in December.

This exciting news follows the couple’s first child, Kareem Kenkaide Hayne, born on July 18. Ashanti opened up about the deeply emotional experience of becoming a mother in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I cried—it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling,” the “Happy” singer shared. On Instagram, she expressed her joy, revealing, “I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now.”

Nelly and Ashanti’s love story began at a Grammy Awards press conference in 2003. Over the years, they collaborated on hits such as “Body on Me” (2008) and their recent 2024 single, “This Lil’ Game We Play.” After dating for ten years, the couple broke up in 2013 but rekindled their relationship in 2023 during a Las Vegas boxing match.

In September, Nelly confirmed their renewed romance, admitting the reconciliation caught him by surprise. “Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more,” the rapper shared during a conversation with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost.

According to a marriage license obtained by Page Six, the couple secretly wed in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, on December 27, 2023. Though the ceremony was private, their fans have continued to celebrate their journey as a couple.

Now, with baby number two on the way, the music stars are preparing for the next chapter of their lives. Their enduring love and growing family are sure to keep fans cheering them on.

RELATED CONTENT: Brittney And Cherelle Griner Share The First Images Of Son Bash