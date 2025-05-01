Politics by Mitti Hicks ‘Unprecedented Chaos’: National Urban League Responds To Trump’s First 100 Days in Office NUL President Marc H. Morial: “His administration has upended the global financial system, alienated longstanding allies, and steered the United States rapidly toward autocracy.'







The National Urban League (NUL) has responded to President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office with a list of policies and grievances that NUL President Marc H. Morial summarizes as “unprecedented chaos.”

“The first 100 days of President Trump’s second administration have been an unrelenting assault on civil rights, civil liberties, economic justice, the constitutional separation of powers, and the rule of law itself,” Morial said in a statement. “His administration has upended the global financial system, alienated longstanding allies, and steered the United States rapidly toward autocracy.”

Morial also criticized Trump’s appointed Cabinet members and staffers who he said embrace “conspiracy theories, bigotry, and racism” and his volatile, harmful financial policies.

“Since Trump’s inauguration, at least $9.6 trillion was erased from the U.S. stock market—more than half of that in just two record-setting days,” said Morial. “His administration has blocked at least $3 trillion in federal spending, defying court orders to unfreeze the funds that tens of millions of Americans rely on to keep a roof over their heads, food on the table, and access to lifesaving medical care.”

How The National Urban League Is Moving Forward With Resistance

Despite the frustration with the Trump administration’s first 100 days, Morial said the National Urban League has been building 100 days of resistance. Over the first few months of the new administration, the National Urban League has convened dozens of the nation’s top civil and human rights leaders for emergency strategy sessions to defend equal opportunity for all Americans.

Morial said the National Urban League has joined other Americans, businesses, faith communities, and advocacy organizations in filing more than 200 lawsuits challenging Trump’s actions as reckless, harmful, illegal, and unconstitutional. He makes it clear that the National Urban League has no intention of stopping.

“As we mark 100 days into this antagonistic and chaotic administration, we take hope and inspiration from the millions of Americans who continue to stand in defense of democracy, equality, and the rule of law,” Morial said.

