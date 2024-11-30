News by Mary Spiller Nelly’s Star-Studded Black And White Charity Ball Returns The ball is set to raise proceeds for the Make-A-Wish Missouri foundation and Harris-Stowe State University's scholarship fund.







St. Louis rap legend Nelly has announced his intent to host his annual Black and White Ball in December. The ball will feature big-name stars in attendance, who are coming together to support the Make-A-Wish Missouri charity organization and Harris-Stowe State University’s Potential, Possibility, and Power.

The celebrity gala will be hosted on Dec. 15 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. The guest list is filled out with personalities from sports, business, and the entertainment industry.

For example, in previous years, the likes of Janet Jackson, Nick Cannon, Monica, Allen Iverson, and Boyz II Men have been performers and attendees to Nelly’s Ball, which began in 2006. The black-tie event’s proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish and Harris Stowe University. According to their website, Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of local Missouri children, who have been diagnosed with terminal medical conditions, and Harris-Stowe University will provide scholarships to local STL students to achieve a higher education.

Make-A-Wish Missouri states that its mission is “dedicated to granting the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. In 2014, Make-A-Wish Missouri granted 309 wishes.”

The Harris-Stowe State University stated that they, “provide educational opportunities for individuals seeking a rich and engaging academic experience. Offering programs designed to nurture intellectual curiosity and build authentic skills that prepare students for success in a diverse society.”

Nelly expressed in a press release ahead of the Ball, “Last year’s Black and White Ball was a huge success. St. Louis showed up in a big way, and we are excited for this year. With the incredible support of our friends and the St. Louis community, we’re aiming to raise even more funds to make an even bigger impact and have a great time while doing it!”

Nelly has also been in the media this year after his former St. Lunatics crewmates hit Nelly with a lawsuit for alleged unpaid royalties in relation to their contributions to his debut album “Country Grammar.” Soon after the lawsuit was filed nearly all of the members except for one — Ali Jones — informed the rapper’s attorney that they were going to stop pursuing the lawsuit.

