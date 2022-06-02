NeNe Leakes Reportedly Sued by Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife for Allegedly Sleeping With Her Husband

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is in a hotbed of trouble for allegedly sleeping with a married man.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh is the wife of Nene’s boyfriend, business mogul Nyonisela Sioh, who Malomine claims she was still happily married to when Leakes and Nyonisela started a relationship.

Malomine claims she was humiliated when Leakes posted pics online, flaunting her relationship with her husband.

Malomine says because of the whirlwind love affair between Leakes and her husband, she claims she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection.

And being in North Carolina, by law Malomine can sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for alienation of affection. While NC is one of 7 states that allow for this most states do not.

Malomine is looking for at least a $100K payout.

This isn’t good for Leakes who herself is looking for a payout from Bravo who she’s suing.

Last month, reality TV star NeNe Leakes, who is no stranger to controversy, sued the production companies and the network behind the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Page six reports.

In the paperwork filed, Leakes stated the network enabled and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

Leakes filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Atlanta. She said she complained to television executives about years of racist comments from her fellow castmate, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who is white. No action was taken against Zolciak-Biermann, yet Leakes claims she suffered the consequences.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies, and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

The 54-year-old Leakes was on the show for seven seasons between 2008 and 2020. “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

In a written statement from her attorney, David deRubertis, he stated,

