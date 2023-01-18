Nene Leakes’ Son Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss 3 Months After Being Hospitalized

It appears that NeNe Leakes’ youngest son Brentt Leakes has a new outlook on life, especially regarding his health, after revealing he had lost 100 pounds.

The 23-year-old’s massive weight loss is a monumental occasion because it comes three months after he suffered a stroke. On Jan. 16, Brentt shocked his followers when he uploaded a series of snapshots on Instagram, including a before and after photo collage. In addition to the images, Brentt expressed the importance of focusing on one’s well-being, writing the caption, “Focus on you until the focus is you. #100poundsdown.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, in October 2022, news about Brentt’s hospitalization began circulating online. After details surrounding Brentt’s health were shared with the general public, NeNe decided to address the allegations head on.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke. While disclosing that this wasn’t how she or Brentt wanted to talk about this situation, NeNe said, “This was not how we wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. so, here I am because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

“Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”

Further into the conversation, NeNe also claimed that despite the health issues her son faced, doctors couldn’t provide a valid reason as to what caused this event. Toward the end of the video, NeNe asked her followers to pray as Brentt recovered.

She stated, “Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing. So, he’s struggling you know, with speaking, and it’s, just know that keep us in your prayers. Keep bringing your prayers.”

The following month, Brentt was released from the hospital and spent the holidays with his family.

NeNe shares Brentt with her late husband Gregg Leakes.