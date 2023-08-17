Nene Leakes Sued For Allegedly Owing Thousands In Unpaid Rent

Nene Leakes, the former cast member of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, is being sued for alleged unpaid rent for her now-defunct store, Swagg Boutique in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, GA.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ , Simon Property claims Leakes vacated the premises when the lease ended in January 2022 owing a balance of $22,900. The plaintiff also claims a letter was sent to Leakes last month attempting to collect the remaining balance.

The reality show superstar opened the boutique located Sugarloaf Mills mall in 2017. Leakes opened two other locations in Miami and Oxon Hill, Maryland. The three stores were permanently closed in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Leakes closed her other business, the Lennethia Lounge, in 2023 after her son Brentt, who managed the lounge, suffered a heart attack and stroke.

The Bravo alumna is no stranger to lawsuits. Leakes was sued by her former boyfriend’s estranged wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh for having an alleged affair with her then husband Nyonisela Sioh. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Tehmeh-Sioh sued Leakes for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.”



Temeh-Sioh’s lawsuit also claimed that Leakes and Sioh engaged in an “ongoing romantic, uninhibited, and adulterous affair without [her] knowledge or consent.” Leakes denied the allegations, stating her then-boyfriend and his wife were separated when she started dating him.

In 2022, Leakes was sued by Photography by Ace for failing to pay for services. According to the lawsuit, the company claimed it took photos at the Lennethia Lounge on multiple dates but invoices went unpaid. After Leakes failed to respond to the lawsuit, the court ruled in the plaintiff’s favor. Leakes was ordered to pay $1,150 in damages.

The RHOA alumna sued her former employers—Bravo, NBC Universal, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original and producer Andy Cohen—over claims of racial discrimination. Although she stands by her claims, Leakes dropped the lawsuit.

Leakes discussed the fallout on the Reality With The King podcast and told Carlos King that she would consider returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta “for the sake of the ans.”

