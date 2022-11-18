‘This Was For Us To Do Together’: Nene Leakes Seeks Buyers For Atlanta Lounge After Son’s Stroke

In the aftermath of her son’s stroke, Nene Leakes is looking for interested buyers to make a bid on the live entertainment lounge she runs in Duluth, Georgia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened The Linnethia Lounge in 2020 with her son, Brentt Leakes, and her late husband, Gregg Leakes, according to Shadow and Act, and now she wants to sell amid Brentt’s recovery in a rehabilitation center.

The lounge has hosted Sunday brunches, industry events, and more for famous friends, including rappers Migos and Trina.

In an interview with The Larry Reid Show last month, the “Uncle Drew” actress explained her son’s sickness has prompted her to give up the lounge despite her son not wanting that to happen.

“I don’t want to run the business without them,” she told Reid. “This was for us to do together.”

In September 2021, Gregg passed away at 66 after a long battle with colon cancer, as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. At the time, his grieving wife shared an emotional update about his health at the lounge and asked for love and prayers.

More than a year later, the 54-year-old fashion designer revealed that her then 23-year-old son, Brentt, was hospitalized with congestive heart failure and a stroke. She took to Instagram, explaining to her followers that the doctors handling his care were trying to determine if the congestive heart failure may have been caused by drugs and/or alcohol, COVID-19, or possibly an infection. They tested him for all of these factors, but Leakes didn’t go into further details.

In a separate video published last month, Leakes said maintaining her club would be too much on her.

“We have sat and talked about selling the lounge now because it’s something that Brentt runs along with me. I got in the business with him and Gregg and some other friends to do it. And this is just a lot right now on me,” Leakes explained.

“So if there’s anybody out there that’s possibly interested in the lounge, send them my way if they are interested in purchasing. It’s very possible that we will sell the lounge because it is something I shared with Brent after Gregg’s passing.”