Netflix Offers The Door To Workers Offended By The Streaming Platform’s Content: “Netflix May Not Be The Best Place For You”

On Thursday, Netflix sent out a corporate memo to their potentially disgruntled employees, setting a line of demarcation about the streaming platform’s controversial content like Dave Chappelle‘s stand-up special The Closer, which many deemed transphobic, according to the New York Post.

The corporation acknowledged that the content they green light may offend certain employees regarding their thoughts, creeds, and lifestyles. However, they have no intention of suppressing “artistic expression,” If any worker has an issue with their stance, they have the complete freedom to Netflix and chill straight off the premises.

The Netflix memo titled “Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence” includes an updated new section called “Artistic Expression” that reads the company will not “censor specific artists or voices” despite if employees rate the content as “harmful,” according to Daily Wire.

“If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” states the memo that informed employees who remain with the company would be required to work on projects they may disagree with or “perceive to be harmful.”

The memo says that if workers are unwilling to uphold the duties of their work assignments, they are free to consider another place of employment, “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

“Entertaining the world is an amazing opportunity and also a challenge because viewers have very different tastes and points of view. So we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative,” reads the supplementary section and continues with, “we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with” and “we [will] let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices.”

Netflix’s hardline stance is a bold move for the subscription-based streaming service that recorded a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and is prepared to lose another two million customers during the next four months.

Netflix frankly declared that the company is not a family but a dream team.